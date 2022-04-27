Butterfield earns CWI credentials

Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) welding instructor Corey Butterfield was recently awarded his Certified Welding Inspector (CWI) credentials by the American Welding Society (AWS).

The CWI program is internationally recognized and is the growing choice of contractors and fabricators to ensure the highest level of quality workmanship. Certified Welding Inspectors improve safety, reduce risk and meet the technical criteria and standards developed and updated by AWS industry experts. With this credential, Butterfield will now serve as the WCCD welding program chair.

“We are proud to continue the tradition of excellence for our welding program and for our industry partners through Certified Welding Inspectors like Mr. Butterfield,” said Martha Compton, WCCD Career and Technical associate dean. “Earning the CWI requires great responsibility and exceptional skill demonstration. Wallace instructors work hard, and we appreciate the dedication they exhibit to providing the highest levels of instruction to our students.”

“Nothing in this world would be here without welding,” Butterfield said. “If you think about it, every item you buy, every piece of food you eat, every car you buy, and every standing structure involved welding. Pipes carry the oil for cars and gas. Food production relies on pipes and machines to carry product. Houses and buildings are built with pipe and I-beams where iron workers have welded for countless hours.”

“In today’s world, without welding no company would continue to grow,” he added. “Welding is a very demanding job with high reward for those willing to earn it.”

Before becoming an instructor at WCCD, Butterfield worked with some of the top contracting companies in the United States, such as Bechtel Construction, Zachary Group, Worley Construction and Turnaround Services.

WCCD’s welding program has long been an American Welding Society (AWS) Accredited Test Facility.

The Sparks Campus in Eufaula was the first to earn accreditation in 2014, with the Wallace Campus in Dothan following in 2016. The accreditation plays an integral part in the operation of the Wallace AWS Certified Welding program and demonstrates that WCCD has the necessary resources to test welders to a nationally recognized and accepted standards. The WCCD Accredited Test Facilities have been listed in the award-winning Welding Journal magazine.

The WCCD welding program is located on both campuses, and dual enrollment opportunities are also available. Additional dual enrollment welding opportunities can be found at the Houston County Career Academy in Dothan, the G- Tech campus in Geneva and at the new Dale County Career Center in Ozark in the fall of 2022.

For more information about the WCCD welding program, contact WCCD’s Career and Technical Education department at 334-556-6822, the WCCD Dual Enrollment department at 334-556-2423 or visit wallace.edu.