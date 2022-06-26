Camp Wallace set for Sparks Campus in Eufaula

Wallace Community College will hold its annual Camp Wallace (formerly known as Kids College), a summer youth day program focusing on STEM and art activities for school-aged children grades 1-6.

In Eufaula, Camp Wallace will consist of two different themed sessions headed up by Wallace instructors on the Sparks Campus in Eufaula in July. The cost for each session is $120 per participant and parentsor guardians may sign up participants online at wallace.edu/wfd.

“The College is always excited to play a role in educating our youth," said Kecia Forehand, the college's workforce development coordinator. Our summer programs provide students with an opportunity to come to our campuses and experience both fun and enriching activities. We hope that new friendships will be made and their passion for learning will grow."

The Sparks Campus is offering a Young Creators Workshop July 18-21, which is Monday to Thursday. There are two sessions:

8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. for 1st-3rd graders

1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. for 4th-6th graders

That same week, July 18-21, the Dothan Campus is offering a program of engineering and art activities called Full S.T.E.A.M Ahead, with two sessions, both for students headed into grades 4-6:

8:00 am - 11:30 a.m.

1:30 pm – 4:30 p.m.

For more Camp Wallace session information, please contact Kecia Forehand at kforehand@wallace.eedu or 334-556-2219, or visit wallace.edu/wfd.