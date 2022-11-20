 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christy Wilson promoted at TB&T

Christy Wilson

Bo Coppage, executive vice-president and chief operating officer for Troy Bank & Trust, announced that Christy Wilson was promoted from assistant compliance and loan review officer to compliance officer.

Wilson, who is originally from Eufaula, earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Troy University, and received her Certified Community Bank Compliance Officer (CCBCO) designation through the Independent Community Bankers Association (ICBA). She has worked in banking for 13 years.

She and her husband Matt have two sons.

“Our Customer Covenant states that our employees have a willingness to go the extra mile,” said Coppage. “Christy is a perfect example of an employee who constantly and consistently is willing to go the extra mile for our customers.”

Troy Bank & Trust is a $1.4 billion asset independent community bank headquartered in Troy with 16 locations in six Alabama counties.

Special to the Tribune

