Church league softball plans on playing this fall at EPR

Adult softball will return this fall at Eufaula’s Old Creek Town Park, as several churches in the area are forming coed teams for a second straight season.
The league will operate through the Eufaula Parks and Recreation Department, but is a Christian based, church ran organization that promotes fellowship through organized softball games.
League play is slated to begin Sept. 14 and continue until Oct. 20. Last fall, six church teams comprised the league, and Commissioner Bret Jones is hoping for at least the same amount this fall.
“The mission of the league is to promote Christ,” Jones said. “We have a lot of people in our area that love to play softball, and love to have a good time and fellowship. Many of us in area churches thought organized softball with a good set of rules was the best way for us to glorify Christ and be a good witness for God.”
There will be as second organizational meeting with the churches and EPR on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Parkview Baptist Church Youth Activity Center. Jones emphasized anyone wishing to have a church in the league this fall should attend this meeting.
“We want the league to grow,” Jones said. “I do want everyone to understand that while we are competitive, this league is about having a good attitude and serves as a ministry for the community.”
The maximum roster limit per church is 15 players, with the minimum age to participate set at 16. League fees are $150 for each church and payable to EPR. Churches provide their balls and bats. Wavier forms must be signed by participants, and a pastor must sign off that the player is a member or regular attendee of that church.
“As a recreational department, we wanted to find the best way possible to bring back adult softball to Eufaula last fall,” EPR Athletics Coordinator Scott Flowers said. “Having area churches run their own league at our facility was the best way to do that. I think everyone enjoyed playing last fall, so we will continue to offer churches the opportunity.”
Despite some concerns with the spread of Covid-19, Flowers emphasized EPR will do its part to make sure all safety measures and guidelines are in place and followed.
“There is lot we don’t know right now about what requirements will be in place in September,” Flowers said. “A lot of the guidelines such as social distancing and wearing masks will be up to the league. The churches maintain the basic operation of the league.
“We, as a department, will provide safe playing fields, maintain restrooms, and provide a clean press box area.”
The league will operate under general ASA playing rules. Games will be played only on Monday’s, except for the year-end championship tournament on Monday and Tuesday. For more information about the fall league or joining the league, contact Bret Jones at 334-689-1718.
