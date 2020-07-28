City employees recognized

Several Eufaula City employees were recognized by Mayor Jack Tibbs during a recent City Council meeting.
“I want to recognize these hard working people who serve our city,” Mayor Tibbs commented.
Recognized were Ryan Feggins, Shanada Bennett, Jennifer Lunsford, Richard Preager, Joshua Phillips, David Weatherbee, Lucia Patterson, and Sonya Mayo.
Ryan Feggins, was recognized for his 20 years of service with Eufaula Fire and Rescue. He is currently Chief of the Eufaula Fire and Rescue.
Shanada Bennett has worked for the Eufaula Transit for 15 years, serving as an Administrative Secretary currently for the department.
Jennifer Lunsford works for the Parks and Recreation Department and is the Community Center Supervisor. She has been employed with the city for 15 years.
Richard Preager is with Eufaula Fire and Rescue and holds the rank of Lieutenant; he is an inspector and has been with the fire department for 10 years.
Joshua Phillips was recognized for his 10 years of service with Eufaula Fire and Rescue; he holds the rank of Lieutenant within the department.
David Weatherbee has been with Eufaula Fire and Rescue for 10 years and is a driver/engineer for the department.
Lucia Patterson is a driver with the Eufaula Transit and has been employed by the city for five years.
Sonya Mayo serves as a Corrections Officer with the Eufaula Police Department. She has been employed by the city for five years.
