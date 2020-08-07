Conklin designated as Alabama Certified Risk Management Specialist

City of Eufaula HR Risk Manager, Elizabeth Conklin, learned last week from the Alabama Public Personnel Administrators Association (AAPPA) and the Government and Economic Development Institute of Auburn University that she has met all the requirements to be designated as an Alabama Certified Risk Management Specialist.
Conklin joins a select group of 44 Alabama risk administrators throughout the State with this distinction.
Mike Lewis, President of the Alabama Public Personnel Association, said, “County leaders are to be commented for supporting Ms. Conklin’s efforts to complete this structured and tested professional development program. They recognize that all of the citizens of the State of Alabama benefit from quality services provided by highly motivated and well-trained city employees like Elizabeth Conklin.”
Graduates of the program must complete five courses of detailed practical and applied tested course work involving all aspects of risk management.
According to Julia Heflin, the Training Program Manager of the Government and Economic Development Institute at Auburn University and administrator of the program, “Ms. Conklin’s achievement underscores a strong commitment and dedication to public service in our State and the commitment of the City of Eufaula to the betterment and improvement of government in Alabama.”
Due to the pandemic, Conklin will receive her certificate by mail, with a special ceremony to be held during the annual conference of the Association in Mobile on July 28-30, 2021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!