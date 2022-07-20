Davis named 2022 recipient of the L.Y. Dean Scholarship

Charnesha Aniya Davis, a Eufaula High School graduate, is the 2022 recipient of the L.Y. Dean Scholarship.

In 1988, the L.Y. Dean Scholarship was established by Eufaula Bank and Trust Co. (now Trustmark Bank) to honor Mr. L.Y. Dean III in recognition of his service and dedication to the Eufaula City School System. Dean served on the board of education for more than 38 years. The bank has awarded more than $360,000 in scholarships since inception.

Charles R. Schaeffer, Community President-Eufaula for Trustmark, announced that Charnesha Aniya Davis was the 2022 recipient.

Davis is the daughter of LaToya Gordon and Charles Davis. She will be attending Auburn University and pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Sciences. While a student at Eufaula High School, she achieved numerous academic honors: Tiger Representative, Key Club, SGA-Executive treasurer and member of Tigers marching and symphonic band.

To qualify for the scholarship, a student may apply though the guidance office at Eufaula High School. Applicants must display a need for financial assistance, participate in extra-curricular activities, show a willingness to work to support his/her education and have an ACT composite score of 18 or greater.

“We are pleased to be able to honor Mr. Dean by presenting this scholarship to a deserving EHS graduate. Charnesha exemplifies all the characteristics that the scholarship qualifications require. We wish her much success as she attends Auburn University this fall semester,” Schaeffer said.