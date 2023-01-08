Davis to receive Community Service Award

Clayton resident Jacqueline S. Davis will be honored during an upcoming awards ceremony set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan.14, 2023, via Zoom and Facebook live. Davis will receive the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit of Service Award for her outstanding service to the citizens of Barbour County.

The announcement was made by the Clayton High School Class of 1982 Memorial Scholarship Fund Committee. Each year, the committee honors Barbour countians who have gone above and beyond to provide volunteer services within their community.

“Davis has been active in the community for many years and have given herself in service to the people she calls friends and neighbors,” committee chairman the Rev. Kenneth Davis said recently. “I’m always encouraged and fascinated by people like, Ms. Davis — who offered herself as a successful candidate for the Barbour County School Board.”

Davis served two consecutive terms where she used her position to advocate for the educational needs of the students in rural Barbour County.

As an employee of Metalux Lighting, Davis led a group of employees to establish a union. Davis later worked for Tyson Foods, Bakerhill, Ala. She organized a group of fellow workers to form a union. She served as a steward and helped negotiate contracts and advocated for employees until she retired.

Davis is a lifelong member of the historic Jones Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Clayton. She has held numerous leadership positions including Sunday school superintendent for more than 30 years. She has served on the board of trustees, Pastor’s Aid Ministry and the local and district Women’s Missionary Society.

Davis graduate from Clayton High School in 1971. She later enrolled at Lear Seagler Institute in Silver Springs, Maryland, where she studied Computer Information Systems. She is the mother of Tia Boykins of Clayton and the late Kimberly Michelle Smith. She has three grandchildren, Nasasha, Micah and Tiana.

This marks the 10th year that the class has presented the award. The Rev. Dr. James Arthur Rumph, a Barbour County native and 1977 graduate of Clayton High School, will serve as the keynote speaker. Rumph currently serves as the pastor of Second AME Church, Los Angeles, Calif.