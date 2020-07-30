Drive-through COVID-19 testing to be available in Clayton

The Barbour County Health Department in Clayton will offer a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The Barbour County Health Department, located at 39 Browder Street in Clayton, will not require appointments to be tested for those patients who meet the testing criteria and while supplies last according to a press release from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
“While this isn't going to alleviate the high demand for testing locally, it is certainly going to help. It's been over 3 months since ADPH first did a drive through testing in Barbour County and a lot has changed in terms of demand and number of cases,” said David Logan, Director of the Barbour County EMA.
According to the ADPH, symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.
Testing criteria includes: persons with symptoms; healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms; persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction
There are measures that can be taken to help prevent becoming infected and to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The ADPH advises adhering to the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
>> Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds
>> Social distance by staying 6 feet away from others
>> Avoid people who are sick
>> Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible
>> Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others
>> Cover coughs and sneezes
>> Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
>> Monitor your health
For more information, the public can contact the Southeastern Public Health District by calling (334) 792-9070 or by visiting the ADPH website at alabamapublichealth.gov.
