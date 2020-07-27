Drop in lake level begins Aug. 1

On Aug. 1, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, will begin a three foot level draw-down on the Walter F. George Lake (Lake Eufaula) in preparation for repairs to the dikes at the Walter F. George Dam that were damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018.
Because of shallow water depths, all boaters on Walter F. George Lake (Lake Eufaula) are strongly urged to exercise extreme acaution due to potentially life-threatening hazards such as stump fields and sand bars that may be exposed or, more dangerously, slightly submerged and therefore difficult to see. Boaters are encouraged to always check water depths and always wear Personal Flotation Devices (life jackets, etc.).
Learn more at go.use.gov/xfDcy or call the Project Management Office at 229-786-2516.
