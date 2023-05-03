During Eufaula City Schools’ April board meeting, the board recognized Kyla Richardson, a sophomore at Eufaula High School, and David Paffumi, the marketing teacher and DECA advisor at Eufaula High School.

Richardson was elected as the Alabama DECA District 3 Vice President and is, therefore, one of Alabama’s DECA state officers.

Paffumi was recognized for becoming part of the State Advisory Action Team and being named a DECA Outstanding New Advisor. Paffumi was recognized for helping the Eufaula DECA program become a Diamond Level Chapter and earning an Achievement Level Membership Campaign.

This past week, Richardson started her reign as a state officer at the annual DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida.