ECS has food inventory shortages

Here’s an announcement from Dena Turchiano, Child Nutrition Program supervisor for Eufaula City Schools.

“Eufaula City Schools is currently facing severe food inventory shortages. Like many other school districts, grocery stores and restaurants across the nation, we are experiencing supply chain issues and a lack of delivery drivers. The supply chain issue includes labor shortages, raw material shortages and product shortages.

“Food manufactures are shipping fewer products to distributors. Manufacturers and distributors are struggling to provide services due to warehouse labor shortages and the limited number of CDL truck drivers. These combined issues have led to late and incomplete food orders or no delivery to local schools.

“Last school year, we had trouble receiving ordered items and sometimes substitutes, but we managed without too many issues. This school year, the problems have been more frequent and with more things. We have been trying to keep a little reserve on hand, but we have not been able to do so due to many out-of-stock items and missed deliveries.