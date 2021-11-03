ECS has food inventory shortages

Here’s an announcement from Dena Turchiano, Child Nutrition Program supervisor for Eufaula City Schools.
“Eufaula City Schools is currently facing severe food inventory shortages. Like many other school districts, grocery stores and restaurants across the nation, we are experiencing supply chain issues and a lack of delivery drivers. The supply chain issue includes labor shortages, raw material shortages and product shortages.
“Food manufactures are shipping fewer products to distributors. Manufacturers and distributors are struggling to provide services due to warehouse labor shortages and the limited number of CDL truck drivers. These combined issues have led to late and incomplete food orders or no delivery to local schools.
“Last school year, we had trouble receiving ordered items and sometimes substitutes, but we managed without too many issues. This school year, the problems have been more frequent and with more things. We have been trying to keep a little reserve on hand, but we have not been able to do so due to many out-of-stock items and missed deliveries.
“Fortunately, we can still feed students the required and posted offer versus serve breakfast and lunch meals, with minor, last-minute adjustments. Unfortunately, due to the limited supply of food items, currently, we are not allowing students to purchase items in addition to the meals. Several systems have stopped allowing staff members to buy meals. Thankfully, we are not at that point.
“Also, the USDA will not allow the sale of any food items one hour before and one hour after meal service. Any program providing food items for fundraising purposes before or after meal service times must also meet the smart snack compliance.
“Please be patient with the staff members in lunchrooms at our schools. They are working hard to keep good, nutritious meals available. We appreciate your patience and understanding. We are committed to serving quality, nutritious meals to students.
“If you have questions or concerns, please contact me via phone at 334-687-1100, ext. 1028 or via email at dena.turchiano@ecsk12.org.”