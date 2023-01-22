ECS recognizes its school board members

January is School Board Recognition Month, and Eufaula City Schools celebrates its board members for their dedication and commitment to the school system and its students.

School board members are citizens whose decisions affect Eufaula City Schools’ students — what they learn, who will teach them and what kinds of facilities house their classrooms. School board members volunteer hundreds of hours to ensure that the schools provide the best education possible for the children in the community.

The school board is among more than 130 such boards across the state. These boards enable communities to have local control of public schools, meaning that decisions on school programming are made by local representatives who understand the community’s unique problems, values, culture and circumstances. With the advice and counsel of the educational professionals they hire, the school board for Eufaula City Schools impacts virtually every aspect of the schools.

This year’s School Board Recognition Month theme is “Powering the Next Generation,” highlighting the impactful work school board members do to power up students to be their communities next leaders.

“We love starting the new year by recognizing those who volunteer countless hours to ensure the next generation is properly charged,” said Joey Brannan, superintendent. “While we recognize our board members in January, we know that their focus on supporting local students and staff is year-round.”

Board members serving Eufaula City Schools are Yadira Chavez, president, serving since 2019; Caty Richardson, vice-president, serving since 2018; Twana R. Purifoy Anderson, serving since 2020; Richard W. Wingate, serving since 2013; and Katrina Wright, serving since 2020.

Learn more about school board service at alabamaschoolboards.org.