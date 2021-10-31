EHS 1978 and 1981 teams recognized

The 1978 and 1981 Eufaula High School football state championship teams, coaches and cheerleaders were recently recognized during halftime.

For both years, Dr. Dan Parker was superintendent, Bill Quinney was principal, George Cochran was the head coach, and Bob Landers and John Poitevint were assistant coaches.

Tony White was the team journalist, and Grady Baker attended every game those years. Baker rarely missed an EHS football game for 54 years; he attended nearly 600 games in his lifetime.

Several members of Cochran’s family were in attendance including his wife, Elizabeth. White was there, and Baker’s family members were also in attendance.

In 1978, in addition to Cochran, Landers and Poitevint, coaches were Wayne Woodham and George Williams. Woodham and Williams were in attendance.

The 1978 team had the first 12-win season and state championship in school history. There were seven shutouts, and the average points for EHS per game were 23 to the opponents less than 3. The team only allowed 35 points to be scored on them all year. The team defeated Colbert County 29-0 for the state title.