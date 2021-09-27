 Skip to main content
EHS band receives superior ratings at festival
EHS band receives superior ratings at festival

  • Updated
EHS Band

The Eufaula High School band scored all superior ratings at the Camellia Marching Band Festival at Marbury High School this past weekend.

 SUBMITTED

The Eufaula High School Mighty Tiger Marching Band traveled to the Camellia Marching Band Festival at Marbury High School on Saturday, Sept. 25, where they received superior ratings in all categories, including drum major, color guard, majorettes, percussion, and overall band.

Marching festivals are designed for bands to perform their halftime show in front of qualified judges, who are usually college band directors or experienced high school directors. They receive scores and ratings depending on how well they execute the show. Scores are between a 1 (highest possible) to a 4 (needs improvement.)

After they performed, they immediately attended an educational clinic from one of the judges who talked to them about aspects of their performance, things that went well, and things that can still be improved.

The band’s next and final competition will be the Little Big-Horn Marching Band Contest at Opp High School on Saturday, Oct. 16. This will be an actual contest where they will not only receive scores and ratings, but will compete for “Best in Class” against other bands in their division.

The band’s actual performance time has not been set yet, but the public is always invited to attend.

For more information about the EHS Band, please visit our website at www.ehsmightytigerband.weebly.com and follow us on facebook at www.facebook.com/eufaulaband

