EHS softball coach Clements responds after dismissal

Clements, whose family has a long history with the Eufaula City Schools, later added, “Obviously, I won’t be at Eufaula City Schools anymore. The Good Lord has plans for my family and myself and it doesn’t include Eufaula City Schools. It took a while to come to grips with that, but I have come to grip with it now and we are ready to move forward.”

Clements coached the Tiger softball team since the 2008-09 academic year. He has a career record of 343-202. His Eufaula team in 2010 finished third in the state and his 2011 team was fifth in the state. Several other EHS teams under his guidance came within one win of reaching the state tournament.

In addition to his softball duties, he taught criminal justice at the school and was an assistant coach in football.

Clements earned a bachelor of science’s degree in criminal justice from Auburn in 2005 and obtained a masters’ degree in criminal justice from Troy in 2017.

He was hired at Eufaula in 2006-07 by head football coach/athletic director Dan Klages as an assistant softball coach, a position he held two years before becoming the head coach.