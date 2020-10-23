EHS softball coach Clements responds after dismissal

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was recently published by the Dothan Eagle, our sister newspaper. It's now being published in the Tribune for its readers.
Eufaula High School softball coach Todd Clements is out after a 12-year tenure at the school.
The Eufaula City School Board of Education dismissed Clements as teacher and coach during a meeting this past Thursday night. No reason was given for the dismissal and the action was the only one taken during the board meeting.
Superintendent Joey Brannan, when reached by the Dothan Eagle only said, “I can’t really talk about personnel issues” and referred to city schools policies and a statement released by the school board after Thursday’s meeting.
“In keeping with past practice, the Eufaula Board of Education does not comment on particular personnel actions or the reasons for those actions. However, the Board affirms its commitment to ensuring that Eufaula’s students are educated in a supportive and inclusive environment provided by a faculty and staff that adhere to the highest standards of professionalism.”
Clements said he believes the dismissal related to comments that were allegedly made by him in group text messages from 2014 and 2017 that were anonymously sent to Eufaula City School officials. He denied that the text messages were his.
“It is terrible situation,” Clements said. “Someone anonymously send in emails that say they are text messages on my behalf in 2014 and 2017 -- years ago that myself and my friends – whatever group I was talking to – and saying it was racist stuff in there. All this happened (the anonymous email) on June 15 is when they turned it in when the Black Lives Matters and all that stuff was going on. They turned it in anonymously to the superintendent and assistant superintendent.
“I am not a bad person. I am not a racist like these people are trying (to make) me.”
Clements said Eufaula officials offered to have him resign his positions, but he refused.
“They offered me a couple of deals to resign, but I wasn’t going to resign because I didn’t do anything wrong,” Clements said.
Clements said he wasn’t sure what he was going to do now following Thursday’s board action, but said he was exploring legal avenues, though no decision had been made.
He added he did not expect to return to Eufaula.
“I don’t know why anybody has done this to my family and myself, but they have,” Clements said. “We are just taking it day-by-day and see where the God Lord leads us next, but it won’t be with this school system, that is for sure.”
Clements, whose family has a long history with the Eufaula City Schools, later added, “Obviously, I won’t be at Eufaula City Schools anymore. The Good Lord has plans for my family and myself and it doesn’t include Eufaula City Schools. It took a while to come to grips with that, but I have come to grip with it now and we are ready to move forward.”
Clements coached the Tiger softball team since the 2008-09 academic year. He has a career record of 343-202. His Eufaula team in 2010 finished third in the state and his 2011 team was fifth in the state. Several other EHS teams under his guidance came within one win of reaching the state tournament.
In addition to his softball duties, he taught criminal justice at the school and was an assistant coach in football.
Clements earned a bachelor of science’s degree in criminal justice from Auburn in 2005 and obtained a masters’ degree in criminal justice from Troy in 2017.
He was hired at Eufaula in 2006-07 by head football coach/athletic director Dan Klages as an assistant softball coach, a position he held two years before becoming the head coach.
“I thank Dan Klages for hiring me back in 2006,” Clements said. “Without him, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity I have had so far in my coaching career. He has had a lot of influence on my life. I was blessed to have a lot of good players that worked hard. I thank the parents and the players that I have had for the last 12 years. Been blessed to have good kids and to work with good people.”
Brannan, the Eufaula superintendent, said no decision has been made on an interim or permanent replacement.
“The principal (Reeivice Gertman) and athletic director (Ed Rigby) are in the process of looking into that,” said Brannan, adding no time frame has been established for naming a new coach, though as soon as possible to help with off-season workouts.
Clements said the Tigers return 13 of their top 14 players from last year.
“They will be really good,” Clements said. “Whoever takes over the program is going to have a very experienced talented group.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!