EHS students compete at District Trumbauer Competition

EHS students compete at District Trumbauer Competition

Pictured in the top row is Luke Herndon and Marianna Richardson. Liane Martin and Chloe Harper are shown in the middle row, and Katherine Tye and Natalia Carmona are in the bottom row.

 Submitted Photo

Four Eufaula High School student thespians competed and received great marks and medals Saturday at the District Trumbauer Competition at Opelika High School.

Theatre sponsors Liane Martin and Luke Herndon traveled with the Tiger Theatre members as they performed.

Chloe Harper and Natalia Carmona received a superior in Reader’s Theatre and will advance to state. Marianna Richardson received a superior for Monologue and Musical Theatre and will advance to state for Musical Theatre. Katherine Tye received an Excellent in Monologue and a medal for her performance.

This is the first time Eufaula High School has been represented at the District Trumbauer Competition.

