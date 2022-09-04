EHS students earn academic honors from College Board National Recognition Programs

Eufaula High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students academic awards that can be included on college and scholarship applications. They connect students with universities across the country, helping them connect to colleges and stand out during admissions.

Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.

Merly Hernandez-Diaz has been granted the National Hispanic Recognition Award (NHRA). Anna Elizabeth (Annie) Wingate has been granted the National Rural and Small Town Award (NRSTA).

“We’re thrilled that Merly and Annie have earned this recognition. We are extremely proud of them for their achievements and hard work in their classrooms, outside of their classrooms, and on College Board assessments,” said Joey Brannan, superintendent of Eufaula City Schools.

Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

Eligible students are invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and are awarded at the beginning of the next school year. Students receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.

“We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students they are hoping to reach,” said Tarlin Ray, College Board senior vice president of BigFuture. “We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor, and it helps them plan for their big future.”