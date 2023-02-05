The Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce’s 99th Annual Meeting was held Jan. 26 at Lakepoint Resort State Park.

Chamber accomplishments and program of work updates were provided in the areas of economic development, community development, tourism and membership services. Additional data and reporting were provided to members and attendees in the annual report.

After concluding the chamber’s programmatic update and recognition of outgoing 2022 directors, incoming directors of the class of 2025, recognition of the directors from the class of 2023 and 2024, and with installation of our executive officers, past president David Noakes passed the gavel to the 2023 President Chris Mitchell, Flowers Insurance Company.

The keynote speaker was the Sean of the South, Sean Dietrich. Dietrich, who writes books, newspaper columns, blogs, etc., is a sought after speaker who focuses his programs on life in the American South.

More than 260 chamber members and guests attended the event. Plans are underway for next year’s centennial celebration as the chamber, founded in 1924, turns 100.

The members of the chamber’s board of directors are David Noakes, Noakes Wealth Management; past president; Chris Mitchell, Flowers Insurance, president; Hal Wadsworth, Alabama Power Company, vice president; Christy Davis, MidSouth Bank, treasurer; Kasey Bell, Buy Rite Drugs; Ann Etheridge, Just Another Shop; Jennifer Lunsford, Eufaula Parks and Recreation; Dr. John Mehaffey, head of The Lakeside School; Kent Thomas, Family Service Center; Steve Watkins, Eufaula Chief of Police; Lyndon Peterson, At Home Medical; Bill Robertson, Gaither and Robertson, Attorneys at Law; Jan Shoffit, Superior Pecan and Gifts; Julie Threatt, Happy Tails; Katie Vickers, The Walden Company; Joey Brannan, superintendent, Eufaula City Schools; Matt Jackson, Tyson; Daniel Pulley, Chick Fil A; Terri Ricks, Wallace Community College; Cliff Westbrook, WestRock; Mayor Jack Tibbs, mayor, City of Eufaula; Jerry McGilvray, Barbour County commissioner; and John W. Robinson, Eufaula City councilman.