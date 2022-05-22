Eufaula Carnegie Library hosts summer program

Eufaula Carnegie Library has begun registration for its annual summer reading program. This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities.

Children 2 years old and older are invited to aim to read a certain number of books during the summer. Those who finish the program and meet their reading goals are awarded a goody bag at the end of the summer.

Children may register by one of three ways: in person at the library; by calling the library at 334-687-2337, extension 4; or by downloading and registering on the library’s Bean Stack app.

Those participating can also log their books electronically using Bean Stack. The app keeps track of books read and serves as a replacement for the paper reading logs. Bean Stack is available at websites featuring apps for download, and you don’t have to have a library card to get Bean Stack. The library will still provide paper logs to those who wish to use them.

In addition to the books available at the library, the library’s Camellia Net and Hoopla digital services allow children to easily download eBooks onto their tablets and phones. Both services are available on the library’s web page. EBooks count the same as regular books in counting the books a child reads.

The library is offering entertainment and performances during the month of June. Dates and times of schedule programs are June 9, at 3 p.m., “Commotion in the Ocean” with Dr. Whizz Pop; June 16, at 2 p.m., “Queen’s Alive” with the McWane Science Center; June 23, at 2 p.m., “Animal Science” with Animal Tales; and June 30, at 2 p.m., “Dr. Magical Balloons” with DeWayne Reynolds.

For more information about the library’s summer reading activities, contact Rose Maddox, Youth Services librarian, 334-687-2337, extension 4.