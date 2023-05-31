Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Eufaula City Schools has named Sean Clark as principal of Admiral Moorer Middle School (AMMS) and Tara Sneed as principal of Eufaula Elementary School (EES).

Clark has been a Mobile County Public Schools principal for the past three years. Before his time in Mobile, he was the principal of Eufaula High School and Carroll High School in Ozark. He began his education career in Baldwin County Schools and has taught history and special education. Before teaching, Clark served in the United States Air Force.

Clark completed his Bachelor of Science degree at Troy University in political science/military science and from the University of West Alabama, a Master of Science in instructional leadership, a Master of Science in special education and an Education Specialist degree in instructional leadership.

Clark and his wife, Meg, also an educator, have two children, Russ and Teddy.

Sneed recently served as the assistant principal of Mixon Intermediate School in Ozark City Schools. She served as assistant principal of Abbeville High School before her Ozark tenure. She has 19 years of elementary experience and most of her experience as a teacher, 504 coordinator, reading interventionist and special education teacher has been in Troy City Schools. Sneed’s first job was at Clayton Elementary School as a first-grade teacher. Additionally, Sneed has served as a girls’ head and assistant basketball coach.

Sneed completed a Bachelor of Science in elementary education and a Master of Science as a reading specialist from Troy University. She also earned her Education Specialist degree in Collaborative K-6 and a master’s in education leadership from Auburn University at Montgomery.

Sneed is married to Mitchell, a certified physical trainer and owner/operator of a physical fitness center in Troy, Alabama. Sneed has three children.

“I am very pleased to announce our new principals. Mr. Clark and Mrs. Sneed are exceptional leaders with a track record of helping educate young minds. Students and families of Eufaula will greatly benefit from their leadership,” said Joey Brannan, superintendent of Eufaula City Schools.