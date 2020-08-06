Eufaula City Schools to begin virtual school on Aug. 20

The Eufaula City Schools will be joining other schools across the state, and nation, by going totally virtual for the first nine weeks of school instead of allowing parents to choose whether to send their children to school or to keep them home and let them attend school virtually. This decision comes after the system gave parents the choice and many parents expressed their concerns on students returning to campus while the infection rate for Barbour County continues to climb.
In a letter released on July 30 by the ECS Superintendent Patrick J. Brannon, he states, “Staff members at Eufaula City Schools, along with others in systems across Alabama and across the country, are making tough decisions about how to return to school. We all have continued to monitor the situation in our local areas to make the best decision for our local students.
“After reviewing recommendations from Center for Disease Control and guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health and other state entities on how to safely return to school, we have made the decision that it is best to offer all instruction for the first nine weeks remotely. We will re-evaluate our situation and decide what to do for the second nine weeks. However, we do know if we are able to come back into our buildings for the second nine weeks, parents will be given the option of sending their children to our buildings for instruction or continuing to learn virtually. Near the end of the first semester, we will re-evaluate and hope to have everyone back together in schools for the second semester.
“I know this will not be easy on your family. We understand this time of Covid-19 has created a lot of anxiety and frustration for many. Nothing about the past five months has been easy. My hope is we can return to school for the second nine weeks. As we work through this, we want every parent to know we are committed to offering our full support to every family we serve.”
The letter from Brannon goes on to state that the local school system will provide iPads for students and will use Schoology that allows for more interaction between teachers and students that what was used in the spring when schools closed due to the pandemic.
ECS students are slated to begin online classes on Aug. 20, even though the handing out of iPads may still be ongoing during the first couple days. Academic instruction will begin no later than Aug. 24 for grades six through twelve, and no later than Aug. 31 for preschool – grade five according to Brannnon’s letter.
The first nine weeks will end Oct. 21. The second nine weeks will run Oct. 22- Jan. 14, 2021; third nine weeks, Jan. 15 – March 19; and the fourth nine weeks, March 22 – May 27.
Each school within the ECS system will host a virtual parent orientation, with dates and times for the events posted on the ECS website at www.eufaulacityschools.org, as well as the websites for each of the schools. Parents are encouraged to visit one of the websites to make sure of the correct day and time for the orientation for their student(s).
For all ECS students, attendance in the virtual classroom is required daily with each student logging in for attendance daily.
In the plan for the first nine weeks of virtual school, the 21st Century Community Learning Center will operate virtually and will follow the same learning protocol. Registration packets are available for pickup at the Primary School Tech Building beginning Aug.3.
There will also be help for parents and students in need of assistance with Schoology, online curriculum or general technology needs. Parents can email parentssupport@ecsk12.or to request help.
Before ending the letter addressed to parents, Brannon points out two remaining items - the school system will continue to provide meals for students and that, for now, sports programs will continue. He wrote, “The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) has advised for programs to continue with some new guidelines in place; we will continue to follow the direction of the AHSAA. Our students and coaches involved in fall sports programs have been working this summer to get ready for the upcoming season; they have been able to be successful with social distancing and other recommended measures given by the Center for Disease Control to prevent infection of coronavirus.”
