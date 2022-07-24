Eufaula Early Learning Center selected to benefit from Winn Dixie program

Reduce single-use plastic in the environment and give back to those in need in the local community, all while running routine weekly errands at the local Winn Dixie.

The Eufaula Early Learning Center has been selected by local Winn Dixie store leadership as the benefiting non-profit in the Community Bag Program for the month of August.

The Winn Dixie Community Bag Program is an easy way for shoppers to give back to the local community and the environment as part of the regular shopping routine. Every $2.99 reusable Community Bag sends a $1 donation to a non-profit local to the Winn Dixie in which it was purchased.

As part of this ongoing program, every month at every Winn Dixie location a different local non-profit is selected to benefit from the sale of the reusable Community Bag. Local store leadership selected the Eufaula Early Learning Center as the August beneficiary. The Eufaula Early Learning Center will receive a $1 donation for every $2.99 reusable Community Bag purchased at this location in August.

For more information about the Community Bag Program, visit seg.bags4mycause.com.