Eufaula earns first win in flag football

Eufaula earned its first win in the new AHSAA sport of girls flag football on Tuesday, rallying to beat Loachapoka 20-6 in Opelika. The Tigers lost in its second game of the night to the host Bulldogs 26-0.

Eufaula is now 1-2 on the season.

Against Loachapoka, the Tigers trailed 6-0 at halftime, but rallied with three second-half touchdowns.

Brooke Hallman threw a touchdown pass to Quannesia Walton and Hallman scored on the conversion. Hallman scored the second TD on a quarterback keeper. The last score was a pass from Hallman to Ahyonna Davis.

The last score was set up by a De’jiah Williams interception return to the 1-yard line.

In the second game, Eufaula fell behind 14-0 at halftime and couldn’t catch up against Opelika.

Eufaula hosts games on Tuesday and Thursday next week at Tiger Stadium.

On Tuesday, Eufaula entertains a tri-match with Russell County and Dothan, starting at 5 p.m. The Tigers will play Russell County first, followed by Dothan versus Russell County at 6 p.m. then Dothan and Eufaula in the final game.

On Thursday, Eufaula hosts Dothan and Smiths Station for a tri-match, starting at 5 p.m.