Eufaula High School FFA chapter named 3 Star Chapter

The Eufaula High School FFA chapter has been recognized by the 2022 National Chapter Program, from the National FFA Organization, as a Top 5 Chapter in the State FFA. It also received the highest award, a 3 Star ranking from the National FFA Organization.

“This is the third year in a row we’ve earned the 3 Star Award, and it was through the three most challenging years of educational experiences,” said Buster Padgett, the FFA teacher at Eufaula High School.

“All the credit belongs with the members and officer teams of our EHS chapter. They accepted the challenges and made it happen,” Padgett said.

The 2022 National Chapter Award Program from the National FFA Organization awards outstanding FFA chapters from all over the country that implement the missions and strategies of the organization—growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. For its National Chapter Award application, the Eufaula FFA chapter had to show different ways in which members participated in activities to implement these missions and strategies.

One of the activities the chapter included in its application for growing leaders was participating in an “R U 4 Real” activity. This helped members look at career goals that are needed to cover life expenses. To focus on building communities, members focused on an environmental subject by re-establishing a bee yard with two purchased hives. Students learned the effects honeybees have on our environment and the importance of keeping them around.

The Eufaula FFA chapter also harvested sugarcane to make syrup. Once the sugarcane was harvested, it was taken to a local syrup maker to be processed. This gave students a focus on strengthening agriculture and understanding what it takes to harvest and process products.