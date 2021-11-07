Eufaula High School FFA Chapter named Three Star Chapter

The Eufaula High School FFA chapter has been recognized in the 2021 National Chapter Award Program from the National FFA Organization.

The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.

Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.

Chapters received star ratings during judging this past summer and were recognized at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo Oct 27-30.

“… The 3 Star Ranking National Chapter Award is the highest possible and was earned based on 15 chapter activities conducted during a pandemic school year while members were isolated, virtual, Zoomed and part-time live students. The chapter officers showed remarkable leadership to maintain and excel at a national level chapter participation,” said Buster Padgett, Eufaula High School FFA advisor.

All star-rated FFA chapters receive honors made possible by corporate sponsor John Deere.