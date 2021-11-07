 Skip to main content
Eufaula High School FFA Chapter named Three Star Chapter
The Eufaula High School FFA chapter has been recognized in the 2021 National Chapter Award Program from the National FFA Organization.

The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.

Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.

Chapters received star ratings during judging this past summer and were recognized at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo Oct 27-30.

“… The 3 Star Ranking National Chapter Award is the highest possible and was earned based on 15 chapter activities conducted during a pandemic school year while members were isolated, virtual, Zoomed and part-time live students. The chapter officers showed remarkable leadership to maintain and excel at a national level chapter participation,” said Buster Padgett, Eufaula High School FFA advisor.

All star-rated FFA chapters receive honors made possible by corporate sponsor John Deere.

“Feeding some 9 billion people by mid-century brings with it unprecedented challenges for today’s farmers,” said Amy Allen, manager, national corporate contributions for John Deere. “The skills and experiences learned though the National Chapter Award Program will help meet the critical needs.”

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

