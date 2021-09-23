Eufaula High swim team ready to compete

The Eufaula High School swim team is currently in its fifth season, and since last year, the team has grown from three members to 11.

The team will host a home swim meet on Oct. 8 at the Eufaula Community Center at 5 p.m. for high school teams from the surrounding area. The AHSAA sectional swim meet will be held in Mobile at Bishop State College on Nov. 18 and 19. The qualifiers from sectionals have the opportunity to swim in the state swim meet in Auburn on Dec. 3 and 4.