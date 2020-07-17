Eufaula man arrested in burglaries of local businesses

After an extensive and detailed investigation by the Eufaula Police Department, a Eufaula man has been arrested for 10 burglaries to local businesses.
The investigation into a string of business burglaries that has occurred over the course of several months has resulted in the arrest of Frederick Afonza Moreland, 56, of Eufaula.
Moreland was arrested on Friday, July 10, by Patrol Officers after allegedly breaking into a local business.
According to a press release from EPD Chief Steve Watkins, certain pieces of evidence helped link Moreland to nine more burglaries and thefts from local businesses.
Charges against Moreland include 10 counts of burglary third degree, two counts of theft of property second degree, two counts of theft of property third degree, five counts of theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and attempting to elude.
“The Criminal Investigations Division has invested much time and dedication into this case and their efforts are applauded. Information flow to the Patrol Division and their quick response and professionalism also led to solving part of these open cases,” said Watkins.
Moreland was held at the Eufaula City Jail while awaiting a bond hearing.
The investigation into the burglaries is still ongoing and more subjects and charges are anticipated in the near future according to the local police department.
All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.