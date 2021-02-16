Eufaula Police arrest report

Leaving the scene of a traffic accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. An electronic menu was reported damaged.

FEBRUARY 12

Damaged property-criminal mischief second degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. The bumper and T-frame of a 2008 Lexus ($1,500) was reported damaged.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Cecil Street.

FEBRUARY 13

Larceny/theft-shoplifting third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. Two decorative wooden arches ($140), one black mesh glider ($225), five cushions ($100), one white flower planter ($45), one sunflower birdhouse ($80) and one set of green decorative towers ($130) were reported stolen.

Found/recovered property was reported from East Barbour Street. One Jimenez Arms .380 pistol was recovered.

FEBRUARY 14

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree, assault-domestic violence third degree, and criminal mischief second degree were reported from Cecil Street. Various clothing ($50), one king sized mattress ($600) and one twin sized mattress ($200) were reported damaged.