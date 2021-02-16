 Skip to main content
Eufaula Police arrest report
The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department from Feb. 11 through Feb. 14:

FEBRUARY 11

A 17-year-old juvenile from Montgomery was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct

FEBRUARY 12

Cora Amber Bates, 42, Eufaula—domestic violence-simple assault-family

Shang O’Brian Jarvis, 37, Eufaula—domestic violence-simple assault-family

FEBRUARY 14

David Rusregus Campbell, 19, Slocomb—damaged property-criminal mischief

Jesus Ernesto Putul Caal, 38, Eufaula—driving under the influence (alcohol)

Antoine Demetrius Louder, 38, Eufaula—violation of a domestic violence protection order, resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer

INCIDENTS

The following incidents were recorded by the Eufaula Police Department from Feb. 11 through Feb. 14:

FEBRUARY 11

Assault-child abuse-simple-family was reported from Macedonia Drive.

Disorderly conduct was reported from West Boundary Street.

Leaving the scene of a traffic accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. An electronic menu was reported damaged.

FEBRUARY 12

Damaged property-criminal mischief second degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. The bumper and T-frame of a 2008 Lexus ($1,500) was reported damaged.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Cecil Street.

FEBRUARY 13

Larceny/theft-shoplifting third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. Two decorative wooden arches ($140), one black mesh glider ($225), five cushions ($100), one white flower planter ($45), one sunflower birdhouse ($80) and one set of green decorative towers ($130) were reported stolen.

Found/recovered property was reported from East Barbour Street. One Jimenez Arms .380 pistol was recovered.

FEBRUARY 14

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree, assault-domestic violence third degree, and criminal mischief second degree were reported from Cecil Street. Various clothing ($50), one king sized mattress ($600) and one twin sized mattress ($200) were reported damaged.

Resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer were reported from Walnut Lane.

Violation of a domestic violence protection order was reported from West Broad Street.

