You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eufaula Police Department Reports
0 comments

Eufaula Police Department Reports

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
080520-euf-epdbadge
COURTESY EPD

Arrests

JULY 31

>> Antoine Demetrius Louder, 38, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.

>> Calvin James Bussey, 61, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

AUGUST 1

>> Cortez Lamar Wade, 26, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

>> Annette Williams, 49, of Midway was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

>> Cortney Jerrell Turner, 33, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with giving false identification to a law enforcement officer.

AUGUST 2

>> Richard Gay Cobb, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

>> Skyler E. Morrison, 36, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

Incident/offense reports

JULY 31

>> Domestic violence (strangulation/suffocation) was reported from Deerfield Drive at Eufaula Avenue.

>> Domestic violence third degree was reported from Malone Street.

>> Violation of a domestic violence protection order was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Fairlane Meadows Apartments).

>> Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Deerfield Drive at Eufaula Avenue. One rear driver’s side window of vehicle ($300) was reported damaged.

>> Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Fairlane Meadows Apartments).

>> Public intoxication was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

AUGUST 1

>> Larceny/theft third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was filed from Scenic Drive. One 6x10 black utility trailer ($1,200) was reported stolen.

>> Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue/Lakewood Drive.

>> Disorderly conduct was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

>> Giving false identification to a law enforcement officer was reported from Dale Road.

AUGUST 2

>> Burglary (no force) third degree and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from East Washington Street. One ToolTuff 24” blade hedge trimmer ($184) was reported stolen.

>> Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Ridge Avenue (Creek Ridge Apartments). Two debit cards were reported stolen.

>> Possession of methamphetamine and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit were filed from Norman Street at Dale Road. Three grams of methamphetamines; odd shaped tablets of different colors believed to be Ecstasy ($80) and one Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun ($550) were recovered.

>> Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit was filed from Norman Street at Dale Road. One Taurus PT111 G2 .9mm handgun ($200) was recovered.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mills, Sandra Marie
Obituaries

Mills, Sandra Marie

Sandra Marie Mills, 59, of Dothan, Alabama, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Dothan.. Formerly of Eufaula, Alabama, she had spent the la…

Britt, Mrs. Louise Smith
Obituaries

Britt, Mrs. Louise Smith

Mrs. Louise Smith Britt, 99, of Eufaula, Alabama, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Graveside services will b…

Pippin, John Lewis "Johnny"
Obituaries

Pippin, John Lewis "Johnny"

John Lewis "Johnny" Pippin, 65, of Clayton, Alabama, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Dothan, Alabama. Funeral services will be held Friday, Jul…

Watch Now: Related Video

Cauthens perform at Chamber

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News