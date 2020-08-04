Eufaula Police Department Reports

Arrests
JULY 31
>> Antoine Demetrius Louder, 38, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.
>> Calvin James Bussey, 61, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
AUGUST 1
>> Cortez Lamar Wade, 26, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>> Annette Williams, 49, of Midway was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
>> Cortney Jerrell Turner, 33, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with giving false identification to a law enforcement officer.
AUGUST 2
>> Richard Gay Cobb, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
>> Skyler E. Morrison, 36, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
Incident/offense reports
JULY 31
>> Domestic violence (strangulation/suffocation) was reported from Deerfield Drive at Eufaula Avenue.
>> Domestic violence third degree was reported from Malone Street.
>> Violation of a domestic violence protection order was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Fairlane Meadows Apartments).
>> Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Deerfield Drive at Eufaula Avenue. One rear driver’s side window of vehicle ($300) was reported damaged.
>> Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Fairlane Meadows Apartments).
>> Public intoxication was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
AUGUST 1
>> Larceny/theft third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was filed from Scenic Drive. One 6x10 black utility trailer ($1,200) was reported stolen.
>> Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue/Lakewood Drive.
>> Disorderly conduct was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
>> Giving false identification to a law enforcement officer was reported from Dale Road.
AUGUST 2
>> Burglary (no force) third degree and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from East Washington Street. One ToolTuff 24” blade hedge trimmer ($184) was reported stolen.
>> Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Ridge Avenue (Creek Ridge Apartments). Two debit cards were reported stolen.
>> Possession of methamphetamine and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit were filed from Norman Street at Dale Road. Three grams of methamphetamines; odd shaped tablets of different colors believed to be Ecstasy ($80) and one Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun ($550) were recovered.
>> Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit was filed from Norman Street at Dale Road. One Taurus PT111 G2 .9mm handgun ($200) was recovered.
