Eufaula Police Department Reports
Eufaula Police Department Reports

Arrests

JULY 27

>> Ronald Alex Johnson, 70, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with two counts of theft of lost property.

JULY 30

>> John Edward Hallford, 42, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with loitering.

AUGUST 3

>> Christopher Lee Crumpton, 35, of Ashford was arrested and charged with drunkenness/intoxication at a private residence.

AUGUST 4

>> Susan Lorraine Yannacone, 59, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with larceny/theft-shoplifting.

>> Daniel Jason Abrams, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

AUGUST 5

>> Lasteve Torrell Lane, 19, of Union Springs was arrested and charged with minor in possession of alcohol, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, and tampering with physical evidence.

>> Willie D’Wayne Jones, 18, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with minor in possession of alcohol, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, and tampering with physical evidence.

>> Christopher Deandre Parker, 28, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice.

>> Ricky Thornton, 50, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.

AUGUST 6

>> Tommie Edward Hill, 68, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Incident/offense reports

JULY 14

>> Larceny/theft first degree was filed from North Randolph Avenue. A 2002 Ford Explorer ($3,500) was reported stolen and later recovered.

JULY 27

>> Domestic violence-stalking first degree was reported from Colmont Drive.

JULY 30

>> Fraud-gas drive off (self-service) FTP was filed from North Eufaula Avenue. $23.04 in gasoline was reported stolen.

>> Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Meadow Lane (Meadow Manor Apartments). $90 in cash bills were reported stolen.

>> Burglary (forced) third degree and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Fort Browder Road. Ten pairs of pants ($140), ten shirts ($80), and two shoes ($100) were reported stolen. $100 in damage to a front door was reported.

>> Domestic violence-harassment third degree was reported from Spruce Circle.

>> Simple assault third degree was reported from Oak Drive.

>> Loitering was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

JULY 31

>> Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Humminbird Lane. One wallet containing a driver’s license, credit card, and debit card was reported stolen.

AUGUST 3

>> Harassing communications was reported from Brantley Drive.

>> An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One support column ($1,000) was reported damaged.

>> Larceny/theft-pickpocket third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was filed from Cottonhill Road. $500 in cash was reported stolen.

>> Domestic violence-harassment third degree was reported from Dogwood Court.

>> Fraudulent use of a debit/credit card was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. $624 was reported stolen.

AUGUST 4

>> Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old was reported from Lunsford Drive.

>> Burglary (forced) third degree and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from State Docks Road. One Xbox 360 console ($120), Xbox 360 games ($200), and cookware ($130) were reported stolen.

>> Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Two packs of Conecuh sausage ($35.78) were reported stolen and later recovered. Three packs of Wright’s sliced meat ($40.17) were reported stolen and later recovered.

AUGUST 5

>> Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

>> Fugitive from justice was reported from East Barbour Street at South Randolph Avenue.

>> Minor in possession of alcohol and attempting to elude a police officer were filed from Spruce Circle. One Taurus PT2417 G2 .9mm handgun ($250) was recovered.

AUGUST 6

>> Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

