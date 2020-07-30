Eufaula Police Department Reports

Arrests
JULY 27
>> Riccardo Lopez Richardson, 25, of Georgetown, GA, was arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs, two counts of possession of marijuana, weapons-license required, buying/receiving stolen property, and using a false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution.
>> James Paul Dillard, 36, of Hartford was arrested and charged with domestic violence-simple assault.
JULY 28
>> Charles Hamilton McClatchey, 32, of Enterprise, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of marijuana.
>> Christofer Jenson Franco, 23, of Eufaula, was arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse and possession of synthetic narcotics.
JULY 29
>> Amanda S. Stevens, 38, of Eufaula, was arrested and charged with carrying brass knuckles/slingshot.
Incident/offense reports
JULY 24
>> Fraud/identity theft was reported from Inlet Road.
JULY 27
>> Possession of dangerous drugs and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One clear plastic bag containing approximately 13 Xanax and two grams of other narcotics ($140) and one clear plastic bag containing 1.50 grams of marijuana ($15) was recovered. One Springfield .9mm handgun ($400) was reported stolen and later recovered.
>> Buying/receiving stolen property second degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Springfield .9mm handgun ($600) was recovered.
>> Using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
>> Domestic violence-simple assault third degree was reported from West Chewalla Creek Drive.
>> Harassment (simple assault) was reported from State Docks Road.
JULY 28
>> Burglary-residence (no force) third degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. One 60 volt Green Works Pro rechargeable battery ($200) was reported stolen.
>>Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. One window A/C unit ($500) was reported stolen.
>>Harassing communications was reported from Paul Lee Parkway (Park Meadows Apartments).
>>Possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Two clear plastic bags of 0.5 grams of marijuana ($20), one rolled joint containing marijuana, and two glass pipes ($40) were recovered.
>>Possession of synthetic narcotics was filed from Fairlane Drive. One plastic bag containing two grams of synthetic marijuana ($10) was recovered.
JULY 29
>>Simple assault third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!