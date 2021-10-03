Eufaula police report

Arrests
SEPTEMBER 23
Jamesia Violai Crooms, 33, of Decatur GA was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics and weapons-license required.
SEPTEMBER 25
Lisa Marie Williams, 33, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with simple assault-domestic-family and assault/domestic violence third degree.
SEPTEMBER 26
Jonathan Prentice Waller, 31, of Stone Mountain GA was arrested and charged with aggravated assault/non-family, larceny/theft-miscellaneous, possession of synthetic narcotics, and resisting arrest.
SEPTEMBER 27
Jaymes An’Drew Thomas, 27, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice.
Donald Eric Gardner, 33, of Clayton was arrested and charged with bail jumping.
SEPTEMBER 28
Michael Gary Mayo, 27, of Bakerhill was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
SEPTEMBER 29
Ronald Dewayne Riley, 50, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of methamphetamine.
SEPTEMBER 30
Shontrice Kentrell Woods, 41, of Clayton was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Incident/offense
reports
SEPTEMBER 13
Possession of child pornography was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Fairlane Meadows Apartments).
SEPTEMBER 23
Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Baker Drive. One mailbox ($100) was reported damaged.
SEPTEMBER 24
Possession of synthetic narcotics and resisting arrest were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
SEPTEMBER 27
An information report was filed from East Boundary Street.
Theft of lost property fourth degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. $300 in cash was reported stolen.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree and criminal trespassing third degree were reported from Davis Lane. One front door ($50) and hardwood floor ($100) were reported damaged.
SEPTEMBER 28
Larceny/theft-vehicle parts first degree and criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree were reported from Pump Station Road. One resonator of vehicle ($30) was reported damaged.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana first degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Macedonia Drive.
SEPTEMBER 29
Statutory rape second degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana first degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
SEPTEMBER 30
Simple assault-domestic-family third degree was reported from East Barbour Street.
An information report was filed from Hicks Lane.
Failure to appear (traffic) and failure to appear second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.