Eufaula police report

SEPTEMBER 30

Shontrice Kentrell Woods, 41, of Clayton was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Incident/offense

reports

SEPTEMBER 13

Possession of child pornography was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Fairlane Meadows Apartments).

SEPTEMBER 23

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Baker Drive. One mailbox ($100) was reported damaged.

SEPTEMBER 24

Possession of synthetic narcotics and resisting arrest were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

SEPTEMBER 27

An information report was filed from East Boundary Street.

Theft of lost property fourth degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. $300 in cash was reported stolen.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree and criminal trespassing third degree were reported from Davis Lane. One front door ($50) and hardwood floor ($100) were reported damaged.

SEPTEMBER 28