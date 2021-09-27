 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eufaula Police Report
0 Comments

Eufaula Police Report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dot police lights generic
METRO CREATIVE GRAPHICS

ARRESTS

SEPTEMBER 20

Kimberly Michelle Helms, 36, Eufaula, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and failure to appear.

SEPTEMBER 22

Leon Jordan Barber, 21, Eufaula, was arrested and charged with assault-domestic-menacing-gun.

SEPTEMBER 23

A 13 -yearold juvenile, Clayton, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

INCIDENTS

SEPTEMBER 21

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from an unknown location. One iPhone 7 ($300) was reported stolen.

Assault/domestic violence second degree and criminal mischief second degree were reported from Reeves Drive. Clothing and shoes ($3,000) were reported damaged.

SEPTEMBER 22

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue. One vehicle license plate ($75) was reported damaged.

Shooting into occupied building was reported from South Randolph Avenue. One window and wall ($500) were reported damaged.

SEPTEMBER 23

Criminal mischief-damage to business property third degree and disorderly conduct were reported from West Washington Street. One locking mechanism of left rear door of police vehicle ($100) was reported damaged.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert