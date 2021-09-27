Eufaula Police Report

ARRESTS

SEPTEMBER 20

Kimberly Michelle Helms, 36, Eufaula, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and failure to appear.

SEPTEMBER 22

Leon Jordan Barber, 21, Eufaula, was arrested and charged with assault-domestic-menacing-gun.

SEPTEMBER 23

A 13 -yearold juvenile, Clayton, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

INCIDENTS

SEPTEMBER 21

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from an unknown location. One iPhone 7 ($300) was reported stolen.

Assault/domestic violence second degree and criminal mischief second degree were reported from Reeves Drive. Clothing and shoes ($3,000) were reported damaged.

SEPTEMBER 22

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue. One vehicle license plate ($75) was reported damaged.