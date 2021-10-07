Eufaula Police Report

Arrests
SEPTEMBER 27
Donald Eric Gardner, 33, of Clayton was arrested and charged with simple assault-domestic-family and bail jumping.
SEPTEMBER 30
Dynasty Diane Deshonte Wells, 24, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
OCTOBER 1
Marcandious Deangelos Smith, 22, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
OCTOBER 2
Christopher Matavia Britt, 23, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
OCTOBER 3
Delkavis Terrell Johnson, 23, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear and alias writ of arrest.
Virgil C. Bowen, 36, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with simple assault-domestic-family.
Incident/offense reports
SEPTEMBER 26
An information report was filed from Jackson Street. One Taurus .9mm handgun ($200) was recovered.
Simple assault-harassment was reported from State Docks Road.
SEPTEMBER 27
Harassing communications was reported from Macedonia Drive.
SEPTEMBER 30
Harassing communications was reported from Faulk Lane in Clayton.
Burglary-residence-forced third degree and larceny/theft of property second degree ($1,500-$2,500) were reported from Cottonhill Road. One gold bracelet ($200), two gold necklaces ($500), two silver rings with diamonds ($500), and two gold and silver rings ($500) were reported stolen. One Dynex 45” television ($250) was reported damaged.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from Roxie Way. One Sig Sauer .380 pistol ($700) was reported stolen.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Lake Drive.
Failure to appear was reported from Cottonhill Road.
Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Gammage Road. A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado truck ($300) was reported damaged.
OCTOBER 1
Identity theft was reported from Highway 30.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from East Barbour Street.
Failure to appear was reported from East Barbour Street.
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. $400 was reported stolen.
Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Holloway Drive. One residential window ($300) was reported damaged.
OCTOBER 2
Robbery-street-strong arm third degree was reported from Lake Drive. One Apple watch SE ($300) was reported stolen.
Stalking second degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Holloway Drive. One bedroom window ($250) was reported damaged.
A miscellaneous incident was reported from East Barbour Street.
Failure to appear was reported from East Barbour Street.
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One power box ($1,000) was reported damaged.
OCTOBER 3
Auto theft first degree was reported from Meadow Lane. A 2009 Saturn Aura XE ($5,000) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from Leroy Road.
Animal at large was reported from Taylor Drive.
Failure to appear was reported from South Randolph Avenue.