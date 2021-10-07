Eufaula Police Report

Arrests

SEPTEMBER 27

Donald Eric Gardner, 33, of Clayton was arrested and charged with simple assault-domestic-family and bail jumping.

SEPTEMBER 30

Dynasty Diane Deshonte Wells, 24, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

OCTOBER 1

Marcandious Deangelos Smith, 22, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

OCTOBER 2

Christopher Matavia Britt, 23, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

OCTOBER 3

Delkavis Terrell Johnson, 23, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear and alias writ of arrest.

Virgil C. Bowen, 36, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with simple assault-domestic-family.

Incident/offense reports

SEPTEMBER 26

An information report was filed from Jackson Street. One Taurus .9mm handgun ($200) was recovered.

Simple assault-harassment was reported from State Docks Road.