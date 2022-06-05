Eufaula Schools offers free meals to children this summer

Breakfast and lunch meals will be available this summer at Eufaula City Schools through the Break for a Plate Alabama program, and meals are free to everyone 18 years old and younger.

Break for a Plate Alabama represents all United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) food and nutrition programs administered by the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE).

Break for a Plate’s Summer Food Service Program was created to ensure all Alabama children can continue to receive nutritious meals throughout their time away from school. As a federally funded, state-administered program, it reimburses providers who serve free, healthy meals to children and teens aged 18 and younger when school is not in session.

“Eufaula City Schools is fortunate to have this program to help feed our students healthy meals. While many students receive free and reduced meals during the school year, children need healthy food all year long,” said Dena Turchiano, Child Nutrition Program supervisor.

Meals are available in school lunchrooms.

The schedule for meals:

June 13-July 21:

Early Learning Center (333 State Docks Road): Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m. and Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Eufaula Elementary School (422 Sanford Ave.): Breakfast 7:30-8:30 p.m. and Lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

June 6-July 28

Eufaula High School (530 Lake Drive): Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m. and Lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.