Eufaula still celebrating its own Super Bowl champion - and his mom

Seeing her son make his dream a reality has meant the world to Pam, and the entire experience is something that she’ll never forget.

“When your child is happy or accomplishes something no matter how little or how big, it makes a mother happy,” Pam said. “So, I’m the happiest. I was so happy I cried. I cried a lot that night, but they were all tears of happiness.”

And while Pam watched and cheered from the suite at SoFi Stadium, the rest of Eufaula was not far behind cheering just as loud and proud back home in town.

Cindy Murray is the board member in charge of member events at the Eufaula Country Club and as soon as the Rams made the Super Bowl, she knew that they had to have a watch party at the club.

If it was any other team, the thought would have never crossed her mind but it had to be done for Pam, whom Murray calls an icon in Eufaula, and her Super Bowl bound son.

“The minute the Rams were in the Super Bowl, we were having a party to honor them,” Murray said.

And despite his team going to the Super Bowl, Les still made time to make sure that the Eufaula Country Club would be able to celebrate properly during the big game.