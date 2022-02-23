Eufaula still celebrating its own Super Bowl champion - and his mom

The good times didn’t end for Pam Snead once she left Los Angeles.
After seeing her son and Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead and the Rams triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl, the celebrations continued once she got home to Eufaula.
In fact, the first thing she saw when she pulled up to her house was her front porch covered in blue and gold balloons, the same colors that the Rams use.
The gesture was enough to bring her to tears.
“When I drove up the other night, there’s so many blue and gold balloons on my porch,” Pam said. “I just sat in my car and cried, there was so many. People had just decorated my front.”
The celebration for Pam, Les and the Rams didn’t end there either, as Pam found even more blue and gold balloons at work the next morning.
Even now, she gets stopped at the post office by people she knows and others she doesn’t wanting to congratulate Les and the Rams.
One woman had only seen a photo of Pam somewhere recently and did not know her, but still stopped to congratulate her and Les. Another man was a Joe Burrow fan, but when the Super Bowl kicked off he had to root for the hometown team.
Seeing her son make his dream a reality has meant the world to Pam, and the entire experience is something that she’ll never forget.
“When your child is happy or accomplishes something no matter how little or how big, it makes a mother happy,” Pam said. “So, I’m the happiest. I was so happy I cried. I cried a lot that night, but they were all tears of happiness.”
And while Pam watched and cheered from the suite at SoFi Stadium, the rest of Eufaula was not far behind cheering just as loud and proud back home in town.
Cindy Murray is the board member in charge of member events at the Eufaula Country Club and as soon as the Rams made the Super Bowl, she knew that they had to have a watch party at the club.
If it was any other team, the thought would have never crossed her mind but it had to be done for Pam, whom Murray calls an icon in Eufaula, and her Super Bowl bound son.
“The minute the Rams were in the Super Bowl, we were having a party to honor them,” Murray said.
And despite his team going to the Super Bowl, Les still made time to make sure that the Eufaula Country Club would be able to celebrate properly during the big game.
Murray says that Les sent about 20 LA Rams’ hats, while Pam donated some jackets and shirts along with some other Rams gear for the country club’s Super Bowl party.
Along with the gear that Pam and Les sent, the gold and blue balloons that filled up Pam’s front porch came from Columbus and were part of the party decorations as well.
“We had to go to Columbus to get the really cool Rams balloons because here in Eufaula they don’t have helium balloons for the Rams here,” Murray said. “I had a friend that was in Columbus, and she brought us paper plates, and all from Columbus, that had the Rams logo on it.”
Once the decorations were all set, the Super Bowl party could begin.
Eufaula’s country club has 185 members and Murray says that 85 of them showed up to support Pam and Les during the Super Bowl, which was an unexpected and huge turnout.
“It was just an outstanding response from the community,” Murray said. “I think Pam being a single mom and raising her son here in Eufaula and what a great guy he turned out to be, it was all really a tribute to them.”
Despite being in LA for the game, Pam was still a part of the evening’s festivities as she received text messages and videos throughout the game from people at the party.
Once the game was over, Pam got even more well-wishes from people in town as she thinks she got almost 400 text messages once it was all said and done.
Pam also made an appearance on the TV broadcast. which made everyone watching in Eufaula excited.
“It was kind of fun to see the aftershow too because we saw Pam on the screen once and hear Les get interviewed,” Murray said. “It was that hometown connection. It just made the Super Bowl a part of Eufaula because of who was in it.”