MONTGOMERY – The Eufaula girls and boys basketball teams fought down to the wire against Charles Henderson in the Class 5A South Regional championship games Wednesday at Garrett Coliseum, but both sets of Tigers fell just short of advancing to the state tournament in Birmingham.

The Charles Henderson girls came out a 45-41 winner over Eufaula and the CHHS boys won 61-56 against the Tigers in the finale.

Both teams from Troy advance to the Final Four in Birmingham on March 1 to play in the semifinal round of the state tournament. The Charles Henderson girls are slated to play at 3 p.m., and the boys will follow at 4:30 p.m.

The Charles Henderson girls improved to 18-9 and avenged a 63-55 double-overtime loss to Eufaula on Dec. 23. Eufaula ends its season at 25-2.

The Charles Henderson boys improved to 24-5, while Eufaula finishes at 15-11.

In the girls game, the Trojans broke a 41-41 tie with under a minute to play when Deanna Gosha got wide open down low and scored with 20 seconds left after receiving a pass from K.K. Hobdy, making it 43-41.

“I was struggling and frustrated because I couldn’t find nobody, then I see her put her hands up and she was wide open,” Hobdy said on the pass inside to Gosha.

Eufaula’s Ganielle Palmer drove into the lane on the ensuing possession and put up a shot that was just off the mark and Hobdy came down with the rebound for Charles Henderson. Hobdy was fouled with 1.7 seconds left and hit both free throws to finish off a 45-41 victory.

“We lost in double-overtime against them around Christmas, and it was all because of a lack of defense and we just zoned them,” Charles Henderson coach Dyneshia Elder said. “We love competitive teams, and we knew we were going to have to fight for it and I love how they responded.

“We studied film, and we knew what we had to do to beat them. They’re (Eufaula) a very good team. But you know, sometimes the girls listen.”

Harmony Hubbard came up big for Charles Henderson on the offensive end while the sharp-shooting Hobdy was guarded well by the Tigers.

Hubbard led the Trojans with 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field, which included connecting on four 3-pointers.

“She had to step up because I was being double-teamed,” Hobdy said.

Hobdy had a solid game as well with 13 points and eight rebounds. Charles Henderson was led in rebounding by Mileah Ward, who pulled down 12.

Charles Henderson edged Eufaula in rebounding 33-32.

“Size doesn’t matter; the heart matters,” Elder said. “We just kept pushing. If we play defensive correctly and stop the lob and look for the charge off some of that, we’ll be successful.

While Hobdy was held to 3-of-15 shooting from the field, the senior connected on 7-of-10 free throws.

“She should be clutch,” Elder said. “She’s the one I want to shoot free throws. When she’s even missing, I still want her at the free throw line. I believe in her.”

Eufaula was led in scoring by Palmer with 13 points and 11 rebounds and Jamariona Henderson with 10 points.

With the score knotted at 22-22 at halftime, the third quarter was highlighted by some strong outside shooting.

Hubbard hit a 3-pointer to put the Trojans up 33-27 with 2:52 left in the third. Henderson connected on a 3-pointer to pull the Tigers within 35-34, but then Madison Ousley answered with a 3-pointer from the win to make it 38-34. The quarter ended with Henderson banking home a shot to pull Eufaula within 38-36 going to the final period.

The first half was a slugfest between the two foes, which included four ties.

Charles Henderson went on a 7-0 scoring run late in the first quarter and led 12-6 going to the second.

Eufaula took the lead at 15-14 following a driving basket by Quannesia Walton, but Charles Henderson went back on top at 20-17 when Hubbard connected on a 3-pointer from the corner.

Eufaula tied it back up at 20-20, and the teams were even at 22-22 at halftime.

While Hobdy was held to just five first-half points on 1-of-8 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from the free throw line, Hubbard had a big half for the Trojans with 10 points to lead all scorers.

Eufaula shot 45 percent from the field in the first half and held Charles Henderson to 25 percent shooting. But the Trojans made 6-of-11 free throws to keep pace.

Charles Henderson boys 61, Eufaula 56: Tournament MVP Austin Cross was held scoreless in the second half after pouring in 18 in the opening two quarters, but there were others to pick up the slack.

Jayden Spearman scored 14 in the game, while Mario Davenport and Jywon Boyd each contributed 12 as the Trojans displayed a balanced scoring attack in the victory.

Eufaula was led by University of Alabama football signee Yhonzae Pierre, who poured in 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Toney Coleman, Jr., was just behind with 20 points.

The game was tied at 48-48 with 3:50 left before Spearman hit a 3-pointer from the corner. On Eufaula’s next possession, Cross intercepted a pass and the Trojans would further their lead when Davenport scored on a drive to make it 53-48 with 1:54 left.

But Pierre scored back-to-back baskets to pull Eufaula within 53-52 with 1:38 remaining.

Tyler Carlton then scored down low while being fouled and made the free throw to push the lead out to 56-52. Spearman scored driving to make it 58-52 and the Trojans would hold on the rest of the way.

Both teams amazingly shot the same percentage from the field at 41.5 for the game, each connecting on 22-of-53 shots. Both teams were also 10-of-15 from the free throw line.

But the Trojans hit seven 3-pointers, while the Tigers hit two.

The Trojans won the battle of the backboards, pulling down 35 while Eufaula had 32.

The first half was tight. The Trojans led 33-21 after Cross scored on a layup with 2:05 left before halftime, but the Tigers finished the second quarter strong to trail 35-29 at the break. Charles Henderson led 15-13 after the first quarter, and the game was tied 40-40 going to the fourth.