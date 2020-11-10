The four Eufaula softball players sat next to each other at a table to sign the college scholarships Monday, but still have plenty of unfinished business to take care on the field this spring.
“Our ultimate team goal is to make it to state, because our team personally hasn’t been able to make it there yet,” Carley Clark said. “We’ve always come close. Our goal is to make it to state for our last year.”
Clark and Emily Trammell both signed with Wallace College of Dothan, while Carly Puckett and Catherine Nolin each signed with Chattahoochee Valley Community College of Phenix City.
Clark, primarily a shortstop who can also play outfield, called it “relieving” to be able to sign.
“It’s really relieving because of all the COVID and stuff getting in the way of it (recruiting),” Clark said. “Me and Emily went to a camp there (Wallace) and I liked the way they coached and handled things.”
Trammell, a centerfielder, is happy to have Clark joining her at Wallace.
“We started playing travel ball when we were about 8 or 9 together, so we’ve been together since the beginning,” Trammell said. “I’m a big family person and I love that my parents are only an hour down the road and I’m going in with Carley, too.
“When I went to a camp there, it really felt like home and it was a nice environment. I just loved the coaches. They were so friendly and it really felt like that was the place I needed to be.
“They offered and told me they saw all the potential in me. That just made me really like them a lot.”
Wallace coach David Russo believes both can be early contributors.
“I think Carley could play pretty much anywhere in the infield and I think she is going to develop into a really good power hitter,” Russo said. “Emily is a really good outfielder who could probably play any of the three outfield positions. We’re looking for both of them to come in and hopefully make an impact for us next season.”
Puckett and Nolin being able to play together at CVCC was a difference-maker as well.
“She’s my best friend,” Puckett said of Nolin. “We’ve always kind of wanted to go there together. We’ve just always planned on it.
“I’ve always wanted to go to CVCC. I just think the program is really good and I’ve played there (on campus) a lot with travel ball and have always liked it.”
Puckett is a pitcher who can also play in the infield.
“I want to definitely improve on my pitching, and coach (Alli, assistant) Warrick is working with me on that a lot,” Puckett said. “I want to improve my hitting a lot, too.”
Nolin, a catcher, had two sisters who were pitchers at CVCC.
“Both of my sisters were pitchers and they really wanted me to be a pitcher, but it just wasn’t working out,” Nolin explained. “So I changed to being a catcher. It’s kind of like I’m in charge of the infield and I like that.”
Having been around CVCC many times watching her sisters play made it an easy choice to accept a scholarship there.
“I like everything about it,” Nolin said. “The coaches are all really good people. It’s just a good place to be.”
Like her teammates, Nolin has set the bar high this upcoming season at Eufaula. The Tigers recently announced Jarrod Kornegay as the new head coach, replacing Todd Clements.
“As a team, our dream is to make it to state this year, because this is our (seniors) last year,” Nolin said.
