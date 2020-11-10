“When I went to a camp there, it really felt like home and it was a nice environment. I just loved the coaches. They were so friendly and it really felt like that was the place I needed to be.

“They offered and told me they saw all the potential in me. That just made me really like them a lot.”

Wallace coach David Russo believes both can be early contributors.

“I think Carley could play pretty much anywhere in the infield and I think she is going to develop into a really good power hitter,” Russo said. “Emily is a really good outfielder who could probably play any of the three outfield positions. We’re looking for both of them to come in and hopefully make an impact for us next season.”

Puckett and Nolin being able to play together at CVCC was a difference-maker as well.

“She’s my best friend,” Puckett said of Nolin. “We’ve always kind of wanted to go there together. We’ve just always planned on it.

“I’ve always wanted to go to CVCC. I just think the program is really good and I’ve played there (on campus) a lot with travel ball and have always liked it.”

Puckett is a pitcher who can also play in the infield.