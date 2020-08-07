You have permission to edit this article.
Farm Financial Management Webinar Series to be offered
Farm Financial Management Webinar Series to be offered

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System will host a Farm Financial Management Webinar Series that will cover several topics related to farm finances, marketing, and operations on the farm.

This series will run for five weeks, with each session lasting one hour. Each weekly webinar will start at 1 p.m. CT. The webinars are presented through Zoom, an online video presentation format.

The series schedule includes:

August 11 – Recordkeeping with Robert Page and Financial Statements with Jessica Kelton

August 18 – Estate Planning with Robert Tufts

August 25 – Budgets with Max Runge and Farm Continuity with Ken Kelley

September 1 – Marketing with Allie Logan and Social Media with Kevin Burkett

September 8 – Human Resources with Chris McClendon and Mental Health with Shanna McIntosh

This webinar series is free at attend but registration is required. The Zoom meeting number and link will be provided upon completion of the online registration.

To attend the online webinar series, register at: https://auburn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUvf-qvqT0sH9JC05Kiligf4dHDioVjKKsj

