Forte: ‘I reflect upon the goodness of God’

This music came out of slaves as a way to express their feelings, to deal with their everyday situation and to communicate with. Spiritual music was created on the spot and passed on verbally. Nobody had time to sit down and write a song. They were living the songs.

The reflection during this month - dubbed Black History - is a time I cherish 365 days a year. For it’s my assurance that no matter how bad things become, I know God’s mercy and grace will sustain and comfort me.

I encourage you to join me in remembering God’s mercy and grace has carried our ancestors and each of us through horrible times.

But remember His promise is still good today. Look at our history – learn from the pain, embrace this strength and fall in love of God’s mercy and grace. For it will take you far. When the world says you are nobody, stand on His mercy and bath in grace, because you are somebody.

Let every day, especially Black History Month, be the time you reflect on mercies and grace of God.

For His mercy and grace is not defined by the ugliness of the past. He built each of us to be strong, resilient and loving people.