Forte: ‘I reflect upon the goodness of God’

Below is the speech given by Rep. Berry Forte (D-Eufaula) for Black History Month:
February is a month of reflection for me. As I think about the past, I reflect upon the goodness of God.
For He made me in his image and endowed me with the strength of ancestors who took the crumbs of life and created a generation that stands proudly on mercy and grace.
The Honorable Thurgood Marshall once said, “In recognizing the humanity of our fellow beings we pay ourselves the highest tribute.”
History, especially black history, has taught us that we are our brother’s keeper. Our brothers, especially those of African American descent, have been a foundation of excellence by which all of America is standing on. Black history is American history. It is men and women who have defied the odds of bondage to create freedom of mind, body and soul.
As a boy growing up in Barbour County, I reflect on the past when powerful folks in this country gave African Americans swamp farm land to till. Despite a history of the land being barren, God’s mercy and grace yielded a harvest that fed a family of 12.
I reflect upon a time when pigs and oxtails were foods disregarded by the majority and fed to black folks. Those foods were viewed for the least, costing less, but looked at today oxtails are considered a delicacy, selling for megabucks. God’s mercy and grace can take the least and make it the best.
It is ironic foods and lands near the river that were deemed unsuitable to live and eat are now probably being consumed by the majority. They are also moving back into neighborhoods and communities that have historically been occupied by black folks. Once again, God’s mercy and grace kept us.
I reflect upon the black church, a place we truly created in our homes, and old abandoned structures that no one else wanted. But God’s mercy and grace would fill the place with the Holy Spirit. His goodness made the walls cry out, making all things possible to those who believe.
Women would be on the wooden morning bench, the deacons making the wooden floor cry out with the most beautiful spirituals.
From slavery to civil rights, the legacy of Negro spirituals in Alabama has been the backbone of African Americans with resilience dating back centuries, including during the civil rights movement.
On a recent Sunday evening, the sound of Negro spirituals echoed through the church.
The beauty of the “Steal Away” and “A Charge To Keep” were the melodies that spoke to the soul, proclaiming God’s mercy and grace.
No matter how bad things were, black folks knew they could hold on to “God’s Unchanging Hand.”
This music came out of slaves as a way to express their feelings, to deal with their everyday situation and to communicate with. Spiritual music was created on the spot and passed on verbally. Nobody had time to sit down and write a song. They were living the songs.
The reflection during this month - dubbed Black History - is a time I cherish 365 days a year. For it’s my assurance that no matter how bad things become, I know God’s mercy and grace will sustain and comfort me.
I encourage you to join me in remembering God’s mercy and grace has carried our ancestors and each of us through horrible times.
But remember His promise is still good today. Look at our history – learn from the pain, embrace this strength and fall in love of God’s mercy and grace. For it will take you far. When the world says you are nobody, stand on His mercy and bath in grace, because you are somebody.
Let every day, especially Black History Month, be the time you reflect on mercies and grace of God.
For His mercy and grace is not defined by the ugliness of the past. He built each of us to be strong, resilient and loving people.
You are somebody. Stand on His mercy and grace. Celebrate our strength, embrace our history and learn from our past. And more importantly, take our history and pass it boldly to the next generation.
For Black History is their legacy of strength when the world knocks them down. It’s their roadmap to take the least and make it great. It is their inheritance to take hate and turn it into love for tomorrow. Black History is a reflection of ancestors who looked and worked beyond the world to show our excellence – endowed by God’s mercy and grace.