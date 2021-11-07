Gissendaner awarded National American FFA Degree

Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

The American FFA Degree is given to a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. This year, 3,863 American Degrees were awarded.

Conner Gissendaner, a member of the Eufaula High School FFA chapter, was awarded the American FFA Degree at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo Oct. 27-30.

Sponsored by Case IH, Elanco Animal Health, NAU Country Insurance Company, Pepsico Inc, RAM Trucks and Syngenta, the award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs.

To be eligible, FFA members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they own their own business or hold a professional position as an employee. Recipients must also complete 50 hours community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through completion of a long list of FFA and community activities. Less than one percent of FFA members achieve the American FFA Degree.