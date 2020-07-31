Governor extends Safer at Home and mask order, city mayor extends curfew

On Wednesday, July 29, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued her 15th supplemental emergency proclamation containing an amended Safer at Home Order which includes the extension of the statewide mask requirement.
“These decisions are not easy and certainly not fun,” Ivey stated as she addressed those in attendance at the press conference in Montgomery. Ivey went on to extend to statewide mask ordinance until Aug.31 during her speech, meaning that individuals will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and interacting within 6 feet with people of another household, subject to certain exceptions. The amended order was extended until August 31 at 5 p.m.
Something new that was added to the mask requirement ordinance was that students, second grade through college, will be required to wear masks to school. This announcement comes just days before some school in the state are set to go back to school on campuses they had to desert last spring when the pandemic kicked into high gear across the state.
“I believe we are making progress,” said Ivey. “We must remain vigilant if we’re going to get our kids back in schools and keep our economy open. Wearing a mask can’t hurt but can only help. It is a way to protect yourself as well as others you work with, care about and even love.”
Gov. Ivey concluded her statement saying, “Alabamians, I thank you for your understanding, for your patience, for your support and for your willingness to help us get through these difficult days . We are in this together.”
Some of the items in the order that will stay the same, subject to social distancing and following sanitation rules and guidelines set by the CDC, are that entertainment venues such as arcades, theaters and bowling alleys for example, can open; athletic activities are allowed; educational institutions may open; child day care facilities may open; summer camps may be held; retail stores may open subject to 50% occupancy rate; programs at senior centers are still suspended except for the curbside pickup or delivery of meals; hospitals and nursing homes must still implement policies to restrict visitation; restaurants, bars and breweries may open with limited seating and six feet between tables; athletic facilities such as fitness centers and commercial gyms, may open; barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, and tattoo services, also known as close contact service providers, may open; medical procedures are allowed unless prohibited in the future by the State Health Officer to preserve resources necessary to diagnose and treat COVID-19 - providers must follow COVID-19-related rules and guidance from state regulatory boards or public health authorities; non-work gatherings should maintain social distancing rules and maintain six feet of distance between persons not from the same household; businesses may open; and beaches may open with no limit on gathering but beachgoers must maintain six feet of separation. Individuals are encouraged to stay at home and to follow good sanitation practices.
The day after the governor extended her Safer at Home order, along with masks requirements, the Eufaula City Mayor, Jack Tibbs, extended the curfew for the town.
The Public Safety Curfew order says, “Barbour County has been designated to be at High Risk for COVID-19 by the ADPH. In addition, the City of Eufaula’s City Council has declared a local state of emergency due to the threat of the COVID-19 virus, and on July 29, Gov. Ivey issued her amended SDafer at Home Order, which is set to remain in effect until Aug. 31 . To protect the public and minimize the spread of COVID-10, I find it is presently in the best interest of the public to extend the public safety curfew set to expire on July 31 until 5 a.m. on Aug. 31.” The order goes on stating that a curfew is imposed on the City of Eufaula and its police jurisdiction from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day, seven day per week. The curfew will stay in effect until Aug. 31 unless it is lifted sooner due to improving conditions with respect to COVID-19.
All travel including by bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, or automobile is prohibited during the curfew hours. Exceptions to the curfew will be returning to someone’s home from outside the city; traveling to the person’s residence outside the city; and traveling through the city from a location outside the city to another location outside the city; traveling to reach a place of employment; complying with a court order; or in emergency circumstances.
Violating the curfew can carry a fine up to $500 and/or up to 180 days in the municipal jail.
