Lindsay Hall (EHS) and Raven Ivey (AMMS) have earned 2021-22 Project Lead the Way (PLTW) outstanding teacher awards for their commitment to providing students with meaningful learning experiences through PLTW Biomedical Science and Gateway programs. Hall and Ivey are two of only 74 teachers across the U.S. to earn a 2021-22 PLTW Outstanding Teacher award. Approximately 12,200 elementary, middle and high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer PLTW programs. For more information on Project Lead The Way, visit pltw.org.
Hall and Ivey earn Project Lead the Way outstanding teacher awards
- Submitted Photos
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
ARRESTS
- Updated
Police are investigating a shooting that injured an 8-year-old in Eufaula on Sunday evening.
- Updated
Berry Forte of Eufaula has announced that he will seek a fourth term representing Alabama House District 84.
- Updated
The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office has obtained information regarding the identity of the deceased person discovered in an abandoned residenc…
ARRESTS
- Updated
The Eufaula High School Mighty Tiger Marching Band traveled to the Camellia Marching Band Festival at Marbury High School on Saturday, Sept. 2…
ARRESTS
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is requesting information about broadband internet access and speed from Alabama resi…
- Updated
A local woman died after being shot multiple times last Thursday afternoon, and a suspect was arrested following a short pursuit, according to…
- Updated
ARRESTS