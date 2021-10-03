Hall and Ivey earn Project Lead the Way outstanding teacher awards

Lindsay Hall (EHS) and Raven Ivey (AMMS) have earned 2021-22 Project Lead the Way (PLTW) outstanding teacher awards for their commitment to providing students with meaningful learning experiences through PLTW Biomedical Science and Gateway programs. Hall and Ivey are two of only 74 teachers across the U.S. to earn a 2021-22 PLTW Outstanding Teacher award. Approximately 12,200 elementary, middle and high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer PLTW programs. For more information on Project Lead The Way, visit pltw.org.