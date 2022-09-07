Hamm Library gets $1.8M renovation

Wallace Community College-Dothan will hold a grand reopening ceremony of the newly remodeled Phillip J. Hamm Library on Thursday.

Chancellor Jimmy Baker of the Alabama Community College System will be in attendance and give remarks.

The $1.8 million renovation includes collaborative and individual study areas, a multi-use room for library instruction as well as for school and community use, a self-check kiosk for book checkout, remote lockers for book checkout, new technology for student use and an expanded collection of approximately 205,000 e-books.

The Hamm Library is part of the WCCD Learning Resources Center System (LRC) and was originally dedicated in 1965.

Renovation on the 14,342 square foot building began in January 2021.

The LRC provides a current collection of resources and services to faculty, staff and students to support college and lifelong learning. The LRC collection includes approximately 40,000 bound volumes, 170 periodical titles, 3,000 media software items and various electronic bibliographic databases including the Alabama Virtual Library.

These resources and services are provided at the Dothan and Eufaula locations. All students are encouraged to use the LRC resources and services to enhance their learning and research opportunities. They are also encouraged to use the computers, photocopiers and other technologies which are available.

Wallace Community College–Dothan is a member of the Alabama Community College System, which is the state’s single largest system of public higher education. With campuses in Dothan and Eufaula, Wallace offers academic and career technical programs, adult education, workforce development training and continuing education, as well as dual enrollment courses for area high school students.