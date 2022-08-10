Here's a report from every school in Eufaula

Students in Eufaula returned to its four city schools, Eufaula Elementary, Eufaula Primary, Admiral Moorer Middle and Eufaula High, on Tuesday.

Eufaula City Schools is led by Superintendent Joey Brannan and Assistant Superintendent Tonya Warren.

Each school is excited about new students, new teachers, improvements to the facilities and tweaks to the curriculum.

Here's a report from each school highlighting what makes each school special and what to look forward to in the 2022-2023 school year.

Eufaula Elementary School

Eufaula Elementary School is a Title I school serving approximately 465 students in grades 3-5. Each student receives free breakfast and lunch.

It is a 1:1 iPad school. The teachers use an evidence-based curriculum for all core subjects to meet the academic needs of our students. Students participate in art and music classes weekly.

Major changes for this year are new windows installed throughout the building and a new floor decal in the front lobby.

The school will continue to implement its “ROAR to Soar” extension and intervention block to meet our students’ individualized academic needs.

The school takes pride in its continuous work to create a positive culture and climate for students, faculty and staff. The motto is “We are EES: Every student, Everyday= Success!” Students recite the “ROAR” pledge every morning, and are encouraged to live by the pledge every day.

This is the pledge: “I am an EES Tiger each and every day, so I pledge to ROAR in such a way: Respond, stop, and listen attentively. Open the door to making good choices. Act responsibly. Respect myself as well as others. I am here to learn all I can and try my best to be all I am. Hear me, ROAR!”

Note to parents

Parents, please complete a bus form if your child is riding the school bus this year. If your child is a car rider, be sure to pick up a car tag. Students will need to bring their iPads fully charged to school daily.

Key date

Annual Title I Parent Night is Aug. 30

More information

Eufaula Elementary School is at 422 Sanford Ave. in Eufaula. The phone number is 334-687-1134.

This year’s projected enrollment is 441 students.

The principal is Mrs. Roshanda Lewis (roshanda.lewis@ecsk12.org) and the assistant principal is Mr. Terry Crawford (terry.crawford@ecsk12.org).

Key staff include Jackie Palmer, secretary (jackie.palmer@ecsk12.org); Elba Olivera, receptionist (elba.olivera@ecsk12.org); Erin Faircloth, bookkeeper (erin.faircloth@ecsk12.org); Ronnetta Wade, school counselor (ronnetta.wade@ecsk12.org); Lisa Johnson, instructional reading coach (lisa.johnson@ecsk12.org); Lee Buntin, instructional math coach (lee.buntin@ecsk12.org); and Laurel Rasberry, media specialist (laurel.rasberry@ecsk12.org).

The school is excited to welcome these new teachers: Tamara Colwell (third grade), Terrolyn Johnson (fifth grade), Rick Butler (fifth grade), Courtney Burkes (special education), Bailey Long (special education) and Macy Willoughby (EL coach).

Eufaula Primary School

Eufaula Primary School is a kindergarten through second grade school that believes in teaching the whole child. This means meeting all their needs academically, socially, emotionally, and physically and providing a loving and safe environment where all students can learn in a variety of ways including the most up to date technology. The school provides field trips and activities to expand background experiences and strives to help its students always expect excellence!

This year, Eufaula Primary School has added a second administrator, Sam Weathers. She will serve as parent liaison as well as assisting students, faculty and staff. The school plans to provide more opportunities for parents and community to be involved in the education of the children.

Throughout the spring and summer, the school has undergone a major facelift by replacing all floors, windows and blinds. The front office and entry area has been remodeled to create a safer environment for the students, faculty and staff.

A new addition of the K-2 behavior unit will be implemented in the 2022-2023 school year. The unit, called CUBS, will provide an alternative learning environment to address the emotional and behavioral needs of students. CUBS will have a full-time teacher, a registered behavior technician and a trained paraprofessional. Parents will be fully involved in the placement process and will receive training as well to benefit not only the child, but the entire family.

The teachers and staff will continue to provide quality instruction in math and reading this year. With an increase in student achievement this past year, the goal is to continue to create schedules and opportunities for more intentional and planned lessons to meet the needs of students which will continue to close the achievement gap. The school will continue to use its instructional coaches to assist and train the teachers in providing quality lessons using research driven programs.

Eufaula Primary School takes pride in being a happy place for students, teachers and staff and celebrating successes and encouraging growth.

New teachers include Shelsea Rickman, Misty Williams, Susan Hawes and Jessica Franklin for kindergarten; Rachel Overman for first grade; Peyton Burleson and Skylar Pitts for second grade; and Alex Freeman for physical education.

Note to parents

Due to continued construction, parents will drop students off in front of the building next to the little playground on the north end of campus. Staff will be present to guide children into the building.

Key event

Title I Parent Night is at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.

More information

Eufaula Primary School is at 520 Pump Station Road. The phone number is 334-687-1140. This year’s projected enrollment is 530 students.

Administrators include Tina Richards, principal; Yvonne Grant, assistant principal; and Sam Weathers, parent liaison/administrative assistant.

Key Staff include Janice Campbell, counselor; Amy Martin, reading coach; Miranda Hamm, math coach; Stephanie Wortz, EL Coach; Michele Jones, media specialist; Mary Davis, registrar; and Barbara White, secretary.

Admiral Moorer Middle School

Admiral Moorer Middle School is a Title I school serving grades 6-8. It offers challenging academic instruction as well as a variety of extracurricular activities.

Major changes for the news school year include new flooring and windows installed in all classrooms. Gutters were replaced. The old home economics classroom has been renovated to serve as a suitable art room.

Also this year, the school is implementing a new ELA curriculum, Amplify, following the new Alabama Course of Study Standards adoption.

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the school, which was named after decorated Navy Admiral Thomas H. Moorer, who also served as the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Note for parents

The school appreciates parents’ help in reading and signing forms that are sent home and discussing them with their children. The school asks everyone to please be patient as parents new to the school learn the pick up and drop off procedures. Please also note changes to the student dress code.

Key dates

Sixth Grade Instrument Night is from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 22.

More information

Admiral Moorer Middle School is at 101 Saint Francis Road in Eufaula. The phone number is 334-687-1130.

This year’s projected enrollment is 530.

Administrators include principal Dr. Brandon Kiser, assistant principal Tracy Berry and assistant principal Nick Collier.

Key Staff include counselor Bonnie McCullough and academic coach Allysia Black.

New Teachers are Michelle Ebikake for math and Tylin Wilbourne for career tech.

Eufaula High School

Eufaula High School takes pride in providing Eufaula’s students a wide range of activities that allow students to foster their growth in whatever their interests are and to ensure that students are ready for whatever goals they have post-high school. It offers strong academic courses including College Board AP courses and dual enrollment options, career technical courses in a wide range of career fields, fine arts courses including theatre, music, art and media. Students start ninth grade with a four-year plan and utilize that plan as a roadmap to help them achieve their goals, whether they be career, college or military. The goal of Eufaula High School is to make sure all students graduate with a plan for a successful future. Our district mission statement is to Expect Excellence, so Eufaula High School strives for excellence in everything it does.

The school continues to strive for excellence by making improvements to campus. This year, new tennis courts are being built and relocated to the rear of the campus. Also, drainage on the baseball and softball fields is being restructured.

Also this year, the school has adopted a new English curriculum that aligns with the new English State Course of Study standards. It will also be adopting a school-wide reading initiative to help increase reading campus-wide. Last year, the school began a theatre club and will continue to grow that program this year, as well as incorporate new clubs and organizations school-wide to develop more programs that help ensure all students have something that interests them.

Eufaula High School offers multiple opportunities for students to become college and career ready. It offers high school students the opportunity to take college-level courses through multiple higher education partners, including Wallace Community College, Troy University, Early College through the University of Alabama and Southern Union, while receiving high school credit for the same course. This affords students the opportunity to obtain a certificate or associate degree, or to earn a course for academic transfer credit. Students can also obtain job-ready credentials through some of the school’s career and technical education courses that prepare them to be career-ready upon graduation. Some of the CTE programs offered are biomedical science (a Project Lead the Way course), which offers an opportunity to earn pharmacy tech certification; nursing with an opportunity to earn CNA certification; JROTC, which creates a military pathway for students; agriculture courses which offer a wide range of skills including welding, mechanics, and horticulture; engineering courses (Project Lead the Way), which teach basic skills needed for engineering pathways; public service courses, which offer CPR certification as well as prepare students for public service positions; news media courses, which allow students to participate in and create journalistic broadcasts; and business tech courses, which allow students to earn Microsoft Office certifications.

Last year, Eufaula High School students were offered more than $8 million in scholarship opportunities. The school offers eight Advanced Placement courses that students can take to earn college credit, including AP Biology, AP Calculus, AP Chemistry, AP Computer Science, AP Government and Economics, AP Literature, AP Language and AP US History.

Note to students and parents

Please check the school’s Facebook page, Schoology, or contact the school for more information. Students should be dropped off no earlier than 7:15 a.m. and be in class no later than 8 a.m. each day. All students must enter through the front of the building. Car rider traffic should enter Tiger Drive from U.S. 431 in the afternoons. Students should only be picked up from the car rider pick-up area each day.

Key date

The first home football game is on Aug. 26 vs. Stanhope Elmore.

More information

Eufaula High School is at 530 Lake Drive. The phone number is 334-687-1110.

This year’s projected enrollment is 690.

Administrators included Emily Jackson, principal; Shanna Doran, assistant principal; Clifton Reeves, assistant principal; and Joey Skinner, assistant principal.

Key Staff include Reginald Hicks, guidance; Courtney Hinton, guidance; Taylor Crouch, college and career coach; and Tomi Lowe, academic coach.

New Teachers and Staff include Jesse Hawk, social studies; Jerrel Jernigan, athletics; Blake Lamb, science; Noah Lowery, special Education; Skyler Mayo, health; Kasey Parker, special Education; Shriya Patel, science; Eugene Robinson, math; Eric Scotch, English; Milton Shipman, JROTC; Amanda Teixera, agriculture; Shevial Weston, math; Crystal Benefield, bookkeeper; Kymette Jones, secretary; William Crawford, custodian; and Natalie Scott, paraprofessional.