Here's how every race turned out on the Barbour County ballot

Here's a look at the unofficial results of who won what around Barbour County, the region and the state.

MULTI-COUNTY RACES

U.S. House District 2: Phyllis Harvey-Hall cruised with about 69% of the vote. Barbour County voters favored her by about 62%. This was a Republican primary with no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

State Senator District 28: Incumbent Billy Beasley won with about 64% of the vote over six counties. In Barbour County, he got about 72% of the vote. This was a Republican primary with no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

State Board of Education District 2: Incumbent Tracie West won with 67% of the vote in 14 counties, and Barbour County voters favored her by 63%. This was a Republican primary with no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

STATE RACES

Governor (Republican): Kay Ivey won with about 54% of the vote. Ivey did even better in Barbour County, with about 65% of the vote.

Governor (Democrat): Yolanda Flowers and Malika Sanders-Fortier appear headed to a runoff, the former getting 33.8% of the vote and the latter getting 32.5% but both with less than a majority. Sanders-Fortier was the favorite in Barbour County, garnering about 36% of the vote.

U.S. Senate (Republican): Katie Britt and Mo Brooks are headed to a runoff, despite Britt beating him by more than 100,000 votes. Britt got about 45% of the vote, short of the majority needed. Brooks got 29% and Mike Durant had about 23%. In Barbour County, voters gave Britt a majority with 56%, followed by Durant with 22% and Brooks with about 20%.

U.S. Senate (Democrat): Will Boyd won with about 64% of the vote. He won in Barbour County too, with about 72% of the vote.

Attorney General: Steve Marshall won with just under 90% of the vote. In Barbour County, he got about 91% of the vote. This was a Republican primary with no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

Secretary of State: Jim Zeigler (43%) and Wes Allen (40%) are headed to a runoff. In Barbour County, Zeigler and Allen got 38% and 43%, respectively. This was a Republican primary with no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5: Greg Cook had 55% of the vote against Debra Jones across the state and about 62% of the vote in Barbour County. This was a Republican primary with no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

State Auditor: Andrew Sorrell (40%) and Stan Cooke (33%) are headed to a runoff. Rusty Glover got 28% but got 42% of the vote in Barbour County, with Sorrell and Cooke each getting about 29%. This was a Republican primary with no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

Public Service Commission, Place 1: The votes are still being counted, though incumbent Jeremy Oden and Brent Woodall appear headed to a runoff, each with less than 35% of the vote. Each got about 31% of the vote in Barbour County. This was a Republican primary with no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

Public Service Commission, Place 2: The votes are still being counted, though incumbent Chip Beeker (43%) and Robert McCollum (36%) appear headed for a runoff. Beeker got 52% of the vote in Barbour County. This was a Republican primary with no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

Statewide Amendment 1: This amendment, to authorize issuance and sale of bonds to provide funding for state parks, received a yes vote from about 77% of voters around the state and 78% of voters in Barbour County.