Holly Mitchell is The Lakeside School’s new head of school.

Mitchell has a Masters of Educational Leadership and Administration and Supervision of Curriculum from Troy University. She has served as the vice principal of Hidden Lake Elementary and Highlands Elementary in Dothan and as the director of Curriculum and Instruction for the Eufaula City Schools for the past five years. Mitchell has been a classroom teacher as well as a regional specialist for the Alabama Reading Initiative (ARI).

“I am honored and humbled to begin a new chapter at The Lakeside School. Lakeside has a long-standing commitment to providing quality in academics and social development. I look forward to partnering with the staff, students and families to continue the tradition of excellence and core values while continuing to create leaders, scholars and champions that are vital to our school and community,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell is married to Chris Mitchell of Eufaula. They have two children, Gray and Katherine, who will be a junior and sophomore respectively at The Lakeside School. Mitchell attends First Methodist Church and is an active member of Christ Child Circle, the Barbour County Auburn Club and the Eufaula Heritage Association. She is also the co-director of the Greater Eufaula Chapter of the National League of Junior Cotillion.