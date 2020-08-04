J.J. Jaxon experience, technology puts customers in good hands

At J.J. Jaxon Company, they believe that everybody should have a permanent remembrance on this earth. They also appreciate what an important decision it is for loved ones looking to memorialize their late family members.
That’s why they’re dedicated to working closely with family members to create a very personalized cemetery memorial designed by their experienced and dedicated staff members.
“We want to make sure that our customers are satisfied when they purchase a cemetery memorial,” said owner Jay Jaxon Jr.
J.J. Jaxon Company provides a full range of services to their customers from design conception and production with Sandy Sanderson to installation headed by Alonza Peterson. Both have a multitude of experience in their area, Sanderson has been with J.J. Jaxon Company for over 20 years and Peterson has 40 plus years of experience installing memorials. Mindy Spears is the Office Manager at J.J. Jaxon Company. Couple that with the over 70 continuous years that J.J. Jaxon Company has been in business, and customers know they’re loved one’s memorial is in capable hands.
“We serve families one at a time,” said Jaxon. “We’ve been a family owned business under the same family for over 70 years. I’ve been running it for the past 50 years. We have a lot of experience working with the families, cemeteries and churches in our service area. A lot of our business comes from referrals or repeat customers, families that were pleased with our work and turn to us when the need arises again.”
Advances in technology allow them to personalize memorial stones as intricately as laser cutting a portrait or photo into the top quality granite they use for their memorials.
“We try to listen to what the family wants to reflect and turn it into a permanent memorial,” said Jay Jaxon.
For those needing to purchase a cemetery lot, J.J. Jaxon Company also owns and manages Memory Gardens Cemetery on Gammage Road in Eufaula. The 15-acre property has been designed and maintained with a meadow-like atmosphere. And since the cemetery is cared for through an endowment care fund, those purchasing plots in Memory Gardens can be assured of the longevity of the cemetery. Memory Gardens can accommodate all types of memorials from small plots to cremation sites and upright monuments.
Jaxon said customers don’t have to wait to get their memorial stone and cemetery plot arrangements made. “Many contact us before anyone has passed away to get this taken care of,” said Jaxon. “It’s an act of love for those they leave behind.”
For more information, visit jjjaxoncompany.com, call the office at 334-687-8031 or stop by the office located at 118 N. Orange Ave. in Eufaula.
