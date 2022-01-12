January is School Board Member Recognition Month

Eufaula City Schools is joining all the public-school systems across the state to celebrate School Board Member Recognition Month and honor local board members for their commitment to Eufaula and its children.
The key work of school boards is to raise student achievement by:
Creating a vision for what the community wants the school system to be and for making student achievement the top priority;
Establishing standards for what students will be expected to learn and be able to do;
Ensuring progress is measured to be sure the goals of the system are achieved and students are learning at expected levels;
Being accountable for their decisions and actions by continually tracking and reporting results;
Aligning the system’s resources – human and financial – around its improvement goals;
Creating a safe, orderly climate where students can learn and teachers can teach;
Forming partnerships with others in the community to solve common problems; and
Focusing attention on the need for continuous improvement by questioning, refining and revising issues related to student achievement.
School board members exemplify local citizen control and decision-making in education. They volunteer hundreds of hours and an immeasurable amount of energy to assure that schools are providing the best education possible for the children in the community.
The members of the Eufaula City Board of Education are Twana R. Purifoy Anderson, Yadira Chavez, Caty H. Richardson, Richard W. Wingate and Katrina L. Wright.
School board members are citizens whose decisions affect our schoolchildren — what they learn, who will teach them and what kinds of facilities house their classrooms. These are men and women elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for our public schools. They represent you, and they take this responsibility seriously by attending lengthy — sometimes challenging — meetings, conferences and institutes where they broaden their knowledge about education.
The staff and students of the school system are asking local citizens to take a moment to tell a school board member “thanks for caring about our children’s education.”