January is School Board Member Recognition Month

Eufaula City Schools is joining all the public-school systems across the state to celebrate School Board Member Recognition Month and honor local board members for their commitment to Eufaula and its children.

The key work of school boards is to raise student achievement by:

Creating a vision for what the community wants the school system to be and for making student achievement the top priority;

Establishing standards for what students will be expected to learn and be able to do;

Ensuring progress is measured to be sure the goals of the system are achieved and students are learning at expected levels;

Being accountable for their decisions and actions by continually tracking and reporting results;

Aligning the system’s resources – human and financial – around its improvement goals;

Creating a safe, orderly climate where students can learn and teachers can teach;

Forming partnerships with others in the community to solve common problems; and